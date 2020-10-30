State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7) hosted his fourth installment of the “Real Young Black Men Vote: How You Can Make a Difference” virtual conversation Friday, just days before a historic major election.

“We have to create necessary transformation and not accept the notion that it can’t be done,” Hughes said.

Initially scheduled to take place after the presidential election, Hughes said he convened the event sooner due to the civil unrest in Philadelphia after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

“There is a lot that is going on that relates to the issues of young Black men,” Hughes said. “Over the last month we have been having a conversation about voting and the notion of young Black men not voting. People believe that young Black men don’t vote and that is not true.

“They say that young Black are not engaged and not passionate about the things that they have going on around them. These conversations dispel those myths. We gathered young Black men that are fully engaged, always going, and they say it is a myth.”

Thirteen men were invited to talk about civic engagement, issues that mattered and affected Black Men. Ranging from 21 to 35 years old, many spoke about the overarching impact of trauma and how they each were impacted by Wallace’s death.

“I personally believe that being Black and having a mental crisis should not be a death sentence,” said Etienne Maurice, the senator’s stepson who served as the moderator. Maurice is a community organizer in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. “It could be me or any one of us.”

The group consisted of therapists, educators, psychiatrists, elected officials and community workers, most of whom have been a part of the conversations over the last six weeks leading up to the election.

While the majority of the conversation was about personal reactions and thoughts about how Philadelphia police officers interacted with Wallace, other points were raised such as the divestment of resources for Philadelphia schools, the need to invest in mental health and therapies to help folks heal from and cope with trauma, limited resources and opportunities, automating jobs, and defunding the police.

“We have to focus on the agency to shift,” said panelist Breon Wells. “We do vote. It’s not that Black men don’t vote. Now we need to go after every vote. We need to say this is what we need and demand that of our public officials.”

The senator said he hopes to continue the discussions after the presidential election.

“Imagine a society that you want to see and go after it,” Hughes said. “Let’s go vote. Let’s empower ourselves and let’s make that justice for Walter happen. We are not done. You are my proof.”