In truth, he could very well be the envy of comics around the globe.
Barely 30 years old, Josh Johnson has performed and written for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” while also writing for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.
Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer and performer currently traveling the states on the “Back to Abnormal Tour” with Noah, while continuing to perform standup on his own, as he will be doing July 28-30 at Punch Line. Philadelphia.
Additionally, Johnson was named New York’s Funniest Standup at the New York Comedy Festival in 2018. And his comedic story, “Catfishing the KKK,” has been viewed over 12 million times on YouTube.
And growing up in Louisiana, Johnson first thought of a career in science but by the 8th grade he says he began to think better of it.
“I began to think maybe I’d like to do something in show business. I became involved with lighting in the theater at my school and liked it. So when I went to Centenary College and earned a degree in Lighting Design for Theater.”
But while in school he tried his hand at comedy, and the very first time he did he says he was intrigued but wasn’t sure whether or not it was possible to make a career out of it. “I found I loved doing it. There was a passion in it that I couldn’t deny.”
So armed with his newfound ambition, Johnson first headed to Chicago to hone his craft before eventually moving to New York City. And his move proved fruitful as he amassed other notable credits that included Conan @ Midnight. Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle, and even more.
“Today, I would say my comedy is mostly observational. It’s mostly about my life and what I’m doing. And I think by doing that, I can connect with the audience and talk about things they can easily connect with. And I know I’m succeeding when I hear the people laughing.”
Of course, there’s the other side of the coin in comedy, which is not connecting. “And that means ‘bombing.’ which I think every comedian has experienced,” he says. “Bombing feels so bad that it tends to weed out the people who can’t make it in comedy. It feels really bad, but it’s almost as if you need it at some point to succeed.”
Returning to Philly for only the second time, Johnson says he’s looking forward to getting around the city and enjoying everything there is to enjoy.
He says, “I enjoy everything about this city – the sites, the people, the food. Traveling can be the most challenging part of what I do, but I take the time to enjoy as many new things as I can.”
And his future, he concludes, will hopefully be filled with much more work, and continuing to share his ideas with everyone.
“If you’re someone who is sharing your ideas with others, then you are making art by creating things other people can enjoy. And I consider what I do – making people laugh – an art form in itself.”
To see Johnson when he comes to Philadelphia, visit punchlinephilly.com.
