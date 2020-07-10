Welcome to the party that no longer holds the meaning of my message.

I’ve invited people who had great reasons, all of the time. Until, god forgive me; I had invited the wrong people. People who overshadowed my message. After seeing the injustice, I shout my solution. Planned it all out, I was ready to fight. Wait. No, I’m not ready. a single man Let anger take control. Blind to the chaos unfolding, the music synced with the vibrating roars. Invaluable things became useless, the whole meaning of my party had been destroyed. While others cleaned up the mess, now my party was miscommunicated on the news. Lies. My fight had reason. oh goodness. I hate to say it, but I've become what my enemy craves to see, I’ve become the act of raids. My friend, I’ve become the wrong party.