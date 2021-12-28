Michelle Lodzinski enters court, Friday, March 18, 2016, in New Brunswick, N.J. New Jersey’s Supreme Court has thrown out the 2016 conviction of Lozinski in the killing of her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier. The high court voted Tuesday in favor of Lodzinski, who has been serving a 30-year sentence without parole for the killing of Timothy Wiltsey in May 1991. — NJ Advance Media Pool Photo/Patti Sapone