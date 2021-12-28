Winterfest is BACK and brighter than ever with all-new ways of experiencing fun on the Waterfront! While COVID-19 continues to impose new mandates and closures, the Waterfront has developed a number of safe family-friendly activities for all to enjoy. Whether it’s hitting up the Blue Cross RiverRink for a skating session with friends, or enjoying some of the immersive Waterfront arts programming, Winterfest has made sure there is enough to be excited about.
“We have experienced record turnout in the past year and we are very proud to attribute that to our unique ability to offer Philadelphians and visitors a safe and fun environment with incredible views, without sacrificing our high standard of creating visually stunning, immersive spaces, and programming a robust lineup of events, markets, food and drink,” said Joe Forkin, president of DRWC.
During the winter season, Penns Landing becomes one of Philly’s premier outdoor skating rinks. Transforming from a normal concrete landing into an Olympic-sized rink that overlooks the Delaware River.
Open from Nov. 27 to March 27, the BlueCross river rink is more than just skating, it also offers access to the cozy Winterfest lodge where you can feast on warm drinks, cocktails or snack on the delights from various food vendors. You can also warm up in their individual cabins, and for those who can stand the cold feel free to enjoy the outdoor seating with fire pits with the entire family. If you’re looking to break up the monotony of your day, try visiting the Blue Cross RiverRink for some fun.
For those looking to explore Philadelphia’s more artistic side, check out the Waterfront Arts Program where Arthur Jafa’s Big Wheel IV honors the African-American histories of this country. Located on Cherry Street Pier, this exhibit is part of a traveling public art exhibition known as Monumental Tour presented by Kindred Arts. The purpose of the exhibit is to emphasize social change. See it while it’s here in Philadelphia open now through January 31st, 2022.
Staying on Cherry Street, visitors can also check out the Voices and Visionaries sculpture exhibit highlighting diverse groups of talented artists with ties to the city. Some of the artists include, Syd Carpenter, Eiko Fan, Lucia Garzón, Mei-ling Hom, Taji Ra’oof Nahl, Jermaine Ollivierre, and Heryk Tomassini. Running through January 28th, 2022, you can check out the multimedia, traditional, and non-traditional installations and sculptures located throughout Cherry Street Pier. With so many different wonders to explore and ample room for social distancing and safety. The art on the Waterfront is sure to surprise and keep you in awe.
But of course, what’ would 2022 be without some COVID safety protocols. The Waterfront is making sure to follow CDC safety guidelines to protect guests while partaking in on the fun. The Waterfront asks that anyone who experiences any sickness or symptoms remain home, and for those who choose to come out, to socially distance and wear a mask while indoors regardless of vaccination status. Waterfront staff will work to maintain safe and clean surroundings but ask that patrons bring PPE such as hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks for their own precautions. With the surge in cases in Philadelphia, the Waterfront will continue to provide safe surroundings for all guests.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to celebrate together safely indoors and with cozy accommodations outdoors,” Forkin said.
While Winterfest at the Waterfront has plenty of fun and safe wintery things to do, make sure to check out all the Waterfront has to offer. Take a 15-minute ride across the Delaware river on the RiverLink Ferry, visit Race Street Pier, and much more!
