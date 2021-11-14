Race mattered in the Virginia governor’s election, and not in a good way. The fact that a Republican Black woman, Winsome Sears, was elected lieutenant governor, alongside the Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, doesn’t take away from that ugly reality.
Youngkin’s election was fueled by a campaign that used the bogeyman of “critical race theory” to tap into the grievance of White voters. It showed that fear worked.
Because here’s the deal: Voting for a Black candidate does not grant absolution from racism, nor from being motivated by the racist dog whistles — or nowadays, bullhorns — that politicians use to play on racial fears for political gain. And, let’s be clear, being able to say that some of your best friends are Black, that you like Black music and culture, that some of your family members are Black, or that you’re dating or married to someone who’s Black is no pass, either.
Also? When you hear us talking about granting folks “Black cards,” always remember: It’s a joke. Blackness isn’t transferrable. But I digress ...
What I’m saying is not meant to take away from Sears’s historic accomplishment. A Jamaican immigrant who joined the Marines to defend this country, Sears was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004 before her recent win, in which she became the first woman and first Black woman elected to the lieutenant governor post. There is no denying the symbolic power of seeing a Black woman in that job.
More important, because Virginia governors can serve only one term, Sears is now positioned to potentially become the first woman and first Black female governor of Virginia, and potentially the first Black female governor ever in the history of our country.
And yet ...
I said on the “PBS NewsHour” the Friday before the election that Youngkin’s campaign focus showed how Republicans have decided that picking at White anxieties and tap-dancing with white supremacy are their ways back into power.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board took me to task for those comments and took great delight in crowing about the Republicans’ Virginia victories. “So what did all these racist Virginia voters do Tuesday night?” the Journal wrote. “In addition to electing Mr. Youngkin as Governor, they elected Winsome Sears as Lt. Governor. She will be the first African-American woman to be elected to statewide office in Virginia history.”
Nice try, but invoking Sears’s name does not prove my assertion wrong.
With the exception of her support for historically Black colleges and universities, I don’t agree with Sears on, well, anything. She is super conservative. As Mark Rozell pointed out in The Washington Post last month, Sears supports the restrictive Texas abortion law and is against coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates. She was also a national chairwoman of Black Americans Making America First, whose goal, according to its website, is to promote Trump policy initiatives.
So the power of Sears’s symbolism goes only so far with me, especially since she was part of a ticket that played on racial fears to win. Her election should not give Virginians or the Republican Party a pass on being held accountable for what they say and how they say it to get elected.
If Whiteness is a helluva drug, electing someone Black is no antidote.
