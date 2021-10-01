1821
William Still born near born Medford, New Jersey.
1844
Still moved to Philadelphia where his older sister, Mahalah, lived and worked odd jobs.
1847
Still marries Letitia George and becomes clerk at the Pennsylvania Society for the Abolition of Slavery helping the enslave escape to freedom.
1850
Still has miraculous encounter with a formerly enslaved man searching for his family after 44-years. The man turned out to be Still’s older brother, Peter, who was left behind after their father bought his freedom and their mother escaped to join him.
1859
Still starts campaign to end discrimination on Philadelphia’s streetcars.
1860
Still leaves the Abolition Society and starts his own businesses. He continues to work the Underground Railroad hiding his records in a cemetery.
1864
Still appointed to provide supplies to Black Union Army soldiers.
1867
Pennsylvania legislature bans discrimination on streetcars.
1872
Still publishes his book “The Underground Railroad.”
1874
Still gives stirring speech defending his decision not to vote for the Republican candidate for Philadelphia’s mayor. Instead, he urged Blacks to pursue “intelligent voting” by focusing those who advance policies favorable to Blacks and not be trapped in party labels.
1876
Still exhibits “The Underground Railroad” at Philadelphia Centennial Exposition.
1902
William Still dies at home at around 80 years old leaving a fortune of about $1 million.
