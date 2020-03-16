William M. Weston, a prosthetics engineer, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was 63.
He has been living in Philadelphia for the past 20 years.
He was born on June 26, 1956 in Savannah, Georgia to William N. and Elizabeth Weston. His family moved to Washington, D.C. in 1956. He was educated in the D.C. school system and graduated from Wilson High School. Upon graduation, he took classes at Maryland University Eastern Shore.
Weston spent his career in health care. He had a passion for helping children which led to his recent occupation as a prosthetics engineer.
Weston was an avid reader coupon clipper and a football enthusiast.
He was married to Sabrena Mckenzie from 1995 to 2015.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: his sister, Cheryl Weston Jones and her husband, Derek; children, Devon Weston and Kristen Minor; grandchildren, Eison, Kalen, Kawuan, Kamron, Ariaun, Karsen and Kian and other relatives and friends.
Services were held March 14 at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Ave. Burial was private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.