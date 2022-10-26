Pennsylvania wears its mantle as a battleground state for mid-term elections 2022 with aplomb. There’s loads of drama, surprises, challenges and hurdles for candidates to overcome. And it all plays out with a cast of opposites vying for top seats that could decide the direction of the state and the nation for years to come.
For many, this election is pivatol.
Michael Chertoff, former Secretary Homeland Security under President George W. Bush and co-authored the USA Patriot Act, expressed that in published statements. We are “dealing with an extraordinary time when the fabric of our democracy is under pressure and a lot of that pressure is coming from within,” The Associated Press said quoting Chertoff. “That means that who gets elected and their attitude toward the rules becomes a critical factor in securing our freedoms and our Constitution.”
Some voters agree.
“I think this is just a critical election,” Marissa Sandoe, 29, said at a September rally for gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro in Chambersburg. “I think this election will determine whether we still have a democracy in this nation.” Shapiro is the Democratic state Attorney General running against Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Senate has 100 seats, with 48 Democratic senators and two independents who caucus with them. With Democratic Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote, the Democrats hold an effective 51-seat majority in the chamber. They want to extend that lead as much as Republicans want to overturn it.
No doubt, the nation has its eye on Pennsylvania. The Senate race could decide who controls that body and the direction of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The New York Times said both parties to influence this election. “On Tuesday, the leading Senate Republican super PAC announced it was adding $6 million to its television reservations in the state. The top Democratic super PAC had put a further $5 million into the state last week.”
“We believe if we win Pennsylvania, we win the majority,” Steven Law, who leads the Republican super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, told The Times.
The two pivotal races are those for governor and U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. Both races have almost mythological candidates: Republicans have fielded state Senator Doug Mastriano. Douglas Vincent Mastriano is a far-right politician, retired military veteran representing such counties as York, Cumberland, Adams and Franklin counties in central Pennsylvania. He earned MAGA credential with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Mastriano is an election denier who attended the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Opposing Mastriano is Shapiro.
The 49-year-old state Attorney General runs a more muted campaign where he appears as comfortable in a West Philadelphia barbershop as he is at Central Pennsylvania rally smack dab in Trump country. Shapiro supports a woman’s right to choose, which Mastriano does not.
Shapiro promises to expand high-speed internet and boost school funding. Mastriano has said he would cut per-pupil spending by more than half. Shapiro wears other banners such as investigating and prosecuting companies responsible for the opioid crisis, a position local prosecutors such as Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner initially thought was too lenient. Their complaints were overturned by the courts.
The other race garnering national attention pits Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman against political newcomer, Republican Dr. Memet Oz.
It was an attention grabber that a surgeon-turned-nationally-syndicated television doctor and health-products pitchman was running for U.S. Senate out of Pennsylvania. Then, in May, Fetterman had a stroke.
With his 6-foot-9 visage constantly swaddled in a dark hoodie, Fetterman was already a character. From his sick bed, he kept his campaign alive poking fun at Oz on the internet.
Once on the debate stage last week, however, the effects of his stroke were apparent in the way he spoke. The New York Times quoted a “flub” when he said “I do not believe in supporting the Supreme Court,” as he spoke about his opposition to court expansion.
Oz, who experienced tough criticism for lucrative endorsement deals with questionable companies and products, also fends off slams that he’s a Jersey millionaire swooping into the Pennsylvania race. He believes abortion laws should be left up to the states. According to The Times, during the debate, Oz said decisions about abortion should be up to “women, doctors, local political leaders.”
Both parties’ pundits claimed victory in this unusual debate. Republicans, peddling Oz as MAGA-light, say Fetterman’s health stunts his ability as a senator. Fetterman’s clan say his powers of reason are fine and his health will improve with time. To them, he’s “Rocky” and will prevail in the end.
