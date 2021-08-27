Congress coming back to work after an August recess is rarely without drama, as lawmakers return to fights that were looming before they left. This year is no different — the grappling has already begun over legislation for traditional infrastructure and human infrastructure.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is facing the unenviable task of pulling together the two poles of an unusually raucous Democratic caucus. Months back, House progressives made it clear that they want the whole of President Joe Biden’s agenda — addressing everything from roads and bridges to child care and climate change — all at the same time.
That was confirmed in the latest vote count of the 96-member Congressional Progressive Caucus. But now, nine moderates have threatened to vote against the budget if they do not get a vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure package first.
Either way, Pelosi is undertaking the grinding process of listening to every element of the caucus and persuading, cajoling and leaning on Democrats to give Biden and themselves a victory.
It may be difficult from the outside to understand the fight — neither side gets what it wants without the other. Mostly, progressives (I am a former member of the caucus) remained mum during the Senate negotiations, so why can’t moderates return the favor? What is it about progressives that makes moderates go nuts?
Progressives are clear, as is the president: The wealthiest Americans, who use every known mechanism to skirt their tax obligations, can contribute much more to strengthening the nation’s human infrastructure. As the bipartisan infrastructure package has reached the House, accusations by moderates are swirling that progressives — by insisting on tandem passage of a budget-reconciliation bill, making the larger package a reality — are trying to sabotage the central part of the president’s domestic agenda.
That is ridiculous. Strengthening the care economy — human infrastructure — is the president’s agenda. Just over a year ago, candidate Biden released the caregiving plank of his “Build Back Better” plan, linking economic recovery and the future economy to caring for the American people.
He won votes and won an election by outlining very specific and much-needed investments and who would pay for them — those making more than $400,000. As shown by the temporary increase in the child tax credit signed into law earlier in the year, making the credit permanent would lift those families out of poverty permanently.
Millions of American women left the workforce during the pandemic. Bringing them back into the economy requires that we ensure quality, affordable child care and early-childhood education. In many states, the cost of child care is rivaling public college tuition.
Speaking of tuition, the Biden plan to pay for community college tuition would prepare a more equitable 21st-century workforce for all those jobs that are being created with that bipartisan infrastructure package.
Consider, too, that the progressiveness of the Biden agenda is generally supported by a bipartisan majority of the American people. A recent poll by the progressive polling firm Data for Progress found support from 47% of Republicans. The president gets strong marks for supporting community college and addressing climate change. There’s a sense that Americans know that their lives and livelihoods are being threatened by the increasing impacts of climate change — floods, fires, drought, severe storms.
Thus, the elements of the budget reconciliation to expand electric vehicle production, support infrastructure, invest in community resiliency and shoot for a clean energy standard are ideas that Americans can back.
There was a bicameral understanding among Democrats — including moderates — that a budget-reconciliation package encompassing the needed human infrastructure would proceed. If Senate moderates can strike a deal with Republicans and play ball with other Democrats on reconciliation, then surely moderate House Democrats are in no position to tank the deal with legislative threats that could result in no deal at all.
These nine moderates may think they have the upper hand. But they should consider: Progressives may not be the House majority, but most will win their reelections, and the same cannot be said for many of the moderates. They need progressives to give money and raise money for their campaigns.
Pelosi may have her work cut out, but she has done it before. If Pelosi says she doesn’t have the vote without both bills going together, then she doesn’t; she has a well-earned reputation as the best vote-counter in Congress. Progressives and moderates need to get on the Democratic train. Their political majority depends on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.