Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas to help out ‘Regular Heroes’

NEW YORK — The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Philly native Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries “Regular Heroes,” offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 and new episodes will be available every Friday through June 26. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Friday’s episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington, D.C., and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia and a medic in New York.

Michael Jackson musical postpones its debut

NEW YORK — A stage musical about Michael Jackson has pushed its Broadway debut until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Preview performances of “MJ” are now set to begin in March 2021 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The musical — previously called “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” — was to start performances in New York City on July 6.

The musical is inspired by Jackson’s life and music. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is writing the book, using Jackson’s vast catalog of songs. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph and Ephraim Sykes will star as Jackson.

Jackson sold millions of records and was a 13-time Grammy winner. In 1983 he became an international icon with the release of “Thriller,” the best-selling album with such hits as “Beat It” and “Billie Jean.” He died in 2009.

Although an exact date for performances to resume on Broadway has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.

Other shows — like an upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker — have also pushed their production to next year.

Other shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including “Hangmen” and a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Buju Banton calls song with John Legend ‘special’

LOS ANGELES — It’s been over a decade since reggae king Buju Banton and R&B star John Legend collaborated on a song, and the Grammy winners have reunited for a new track.

Banton and Legend released the easygoing love song “Memories” on Friday. It is the first single from Banton’s upcoming album “Upside Down,” his first studio project since 2010’s “Before the Dawn.”

“This is another special one with my good friend John,” Banton said in an interview with The Associated Press this week. “We hope the masses love it.”

Legend and Banton first collaborated in 2009 on the song “Can’t Be My Lover.”

“I was so excited to collaborate with Buju on another song. He’s an icon, and this song is another classic,” Legend said in a statement.

Banton has released several singles since returning to the music industry following a federal prison stint that derailed his career and life. He was released in December 2018 after serving seven years on drug charges.

Banton, one of the most respected acts in reggae, said his time away contributed to his evolution and he hopes it can be heard through his new music.

Since being freed, Banton has made several career splashes. He signed a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company, released the songs “Steppa” and “Trust,” and was well-received during a comeback concert in his native Jamaica last year, marking one of the country’s largest shows with more than 30,000 attendees.

The 46-year-old Banton said he’s all about showing his maturity.

“Sometimes what it takes to go up there and be among what they call fame, fortune and stardom, it’s impulsive,” he said. “And what it is for me? I’m a righteous and humble soldier.”

Idris Elba joins relief efforts with song

NEW YORK — Idris Elba, who battled the coronavirus this year, has lent his voice to a new song about Black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Elba is featured on the song “Kings” by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Kosine, whose real name is Marcos Palacios, is one-half of the production duo Da Internz.

Elba delivers a spoken word performance on “Kings,” which was released Friday.

“This song looks at mental health, mental enrichment. We should stay away from conspiracies as they are a collision of fear and ignorance, two factors that erode our mental health,” Elba wrote on his Instagram page about “Kings.”

The Golden Globe-winning actor has dipped his toe in music multiple times: He’s released several EPs, performed as an DJ (even at Coachella) and co-produced a song on Jay-Z’s 2007 album, “American Gangster.” Elba also appeared on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ sophomore album “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made,” while audio from an Elba interview is featured on Taylor Swift’s “London Boy,” a song from her latest album “Lover.”

Kosine, who worked on songs for Nas, Ella Mai, John Legend and Ludacris, said a portion of the proceeds from “Kings” will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“As a musician, I’m doing my part to provide audio healing and to keep the mental health of the masses top of mind,” Kosine said in a statement. “In times like these we find out together who we are and who we aren’t. I want all of my brothers to know that they are KINGS contrary to the false narrative of traditional mass media. It is my hope that the princes of today grow in this knowledge and lead us into a future honoring the sacrifices of their ancestors.”