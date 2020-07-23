Spike Lee doc of Byrne’s Broadway show to open TIFF
NEW YORK — The 45th Toronto International Film Festival will be a much diminished event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has an opening-night film. Spike Lee’s filmed version of David Byrne’s Broadway theatrical concert “American Utopia” will kick off the largely virtual fall festival.
Festival organizers said Tuesday that “American Utopia” will premiere on September 10 in Toronto, even if it remains unclear if it will be a physical screening. That, the festival noted, will be contingent on the dictates of Ontario health officials. TIFF’s Toronto headquarters currently remain closed.
Much of the film industry won’t be able to attend, regardless. The festival said Monday that all screenings for press and industry members will be held on a digital platform. Non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada is restricted through at least late August.
In late June, TIFF announced plans for a festival both virtual and in-person, with just a fraction of the usual 250-400 feature films that annually debut at North America’s largest film festival. Toronto organizers have announced about 50 movies for this year’s edition, though the line-up has little similarity to the usual barrage of starry awards contenders and major Hollywood fall films that typically launch in Toronto.
The former Talking Heads frontman’s “American Utopia” played at New York’s Hudson Theatre from October 2019 through February 2020. A fall return was planned before the pandemic shuttered Broadway through the end of the year. The show features Byrne and 11 musical artists from around the world performing songs from the 2018 album of the same title, as well as Talking Heads hits.
HBO will premiere “American Utopia” this fall.
“Spike Lee has somehow always been exactly of his moment and ahead of his time,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s artistic director and co-head. “With David Bryne’s ‘American Utopia,’ he brings Byrne’s classic songs and joyous stagecraft to the screen just when we need it. Spike’s latest joint is a call to connect with one another, to protest injustice, and, above all, to celebrate life.”
The 45th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run Sept. 10–19.
Juice WRLD’s posthumous album dominates Billboard charts
NEW YORK — Rapper Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album “Legends Never Die” is alive and well on the music charts.
The 21-track album set several records when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week. With 497,000 equivalent albums sold, based on digital sales and streams, “Legends Never Die” marks the biggest posthumous debut in 23 years since Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. posthumously released albums in 1997.
“Legends Never Die” was released July 10. Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine in Chicago in December.
The album also logs the biggest one-week sales for any album released this year. The album has earned the largest streaming week of 2020, and the fourth-largest streaming frame ever for an album.
Five songs from “Legends Never Die” debuted in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart this week, including “Come & Go” (No. 2); “Wishing Well” (No. 5); “Conversations” (No. 7); “Life’s a Mess” (No. 9); and “Hate the Other Side” (No. 10). Juice WRLD becomes just the third artist to claim five of the Top 10 slots in a single week, following Drake and The Beatles.
“The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and record label Grade A said in a statement. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through.”
Kim Kardashian West addresses Kanye West’s mental health
LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian West has shared a message about her husband Kanye West and mental health.
In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, Kardashian West acknowledged that West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said it’s “incredibly complicated and painful” for many to understand.
“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,’ she wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”
She went on to call her husband a “brilliant but complicated” person and pointed out the struggles he has dealt with, including the loss of his mother, Donda West, in 2007.
“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”
A source close to West, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, said, “Kanye’s close friends and team are concerned and everyone’s top priority is to make sure that he’s getting the help he needs.”
The source added that West was evaluated by a doctor on Monday who decided that he did not need to be hospitalized but that he would undergo another evaluation later.
