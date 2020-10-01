Kevin Hart and wife welcome baby girl

LOS ANGELES — Philadelphia's own Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together.

Eniko shared the news on her Instagram Wednesday morning with a photo that read "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime" with the caption, "thankful • grateful • blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn't love you more.."

She also revealed their daughter's name, Kaori May Hart, and date of birth as Sept. 29.

The couple, who married in 2016, have a 2-year-old son named Kenzo. Hart has two children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage.

Eniko previously revealed the baby's gender in May writing on social media, "OH BABY, it's a little lady???"

She went on to write, "Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways .. and we're so anxious to meet her. xoxo."

Rihanna: 'I just want to have fun with music'

NEW YORK — It's been four years since Rihanna released an album but the singer is working hard on recording new music.

The pop star, 32, told The Associated Press for her new album she's already held "tons of writing camps" — where songwriters are put into groups to create original tracks for artists.

Now, she said she's asked herself the questions: "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?"

"How do I want to reimagine it because it's been so structured before," Rihanna said.

The multi-genre artist who has won Grammys in the R&B, dance and rap categories added: "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."

Rihanna's "ANTI," the singer's eighth album released in 2016, was a critically acclaimed effort, launching multiple hits such as "Work," "Love on the Brain," "Needed Me" and more. Overall, Rihanna's achieved 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since making her debut in 2005. She's accumulated 31 Top 10 hits on the chart.

Since the release of "ANTI," she's guest appeared on songs like DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty," N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon" and Future's "Selfish." Her only 2020 release has been "Believe It" with PartyNextDoor.

Rihanna, who has been uber-busy with her successful makeup and fashion lines, says the pandemic has challenged things musically speaking, but she plans to press on.

"I want to go on tour but I can't, so I'm stuck with music that I love, and now I'm trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that," she said. "That's a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I'm gonna get it done."

Actor, musician Donald Glover privately had a son

NEW YORK — Donald Glover is famously private and he has now revealed that he welcomed a son during a pivotal time.

The "Atlanta" star had a conversation with "I May Destroy You" star Michaela Coel for GQ magazine and almost casually shared the news by saying "You know, I had (a kid) during the coronavirus."

"I was in the hospital bed," Glover said."My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment."

He described the experience as "nuts" and went on to explain further.

"It was such a weird moment," the Emmy-winning actor said. "It was such an intense, weird moment, because I'm watching that video and it's like eight minutes long, so you're sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so (my son) was named after my father... I don't even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

He had announced the death of his father, Donald Glover Sr., during a concert as his rap alter ego Childish Gambino in December 2018.

The younger Glover has two young sons including one named Legend.

Usher, girlfriend welcome a baby girl

NEW YORK — Usher Raymond is a girl dad.

The singer, who last month announced his forthcoming Vegas residency, shared the happy news on his verified Instagram account Wednesday that he has welcomed a daughter.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," he wrote in the caption of a photo showing the newborn's tiny hand gripping one of his fingers. "'Isn't She lovely'" by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

A month ago Raymond confirmed to "Good Morning America" that he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, a vice president of A&R for Epic Records, were expecting, saying he was "elated."

"Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I'm] really, really excited for my young one," the singer said.

That same day Goicoechea posted a photo of her and the singer on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Proud of you Baby Daddy Vegas 2021" to congratulate him on his residency.

Raymond shares two sons, Naviyd, 11, and Usher V, 12, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.