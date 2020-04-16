Drake makes chart history — again
NEW YORK — Drake has apparently never met a record he doesn’t want to break.
Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” in the top spot helped him tie with Mariah Carey, who had three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.
The new song is Drake’s seventh total Hot 100 No. 1 and dethroned The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent two weeks at the top of the chart.
In July 2018, the Canadian rapper broke The Beatles’ 54-year-old record of five simultaneous singles on Billboards Top 10 when Drake’s “Scorpion” album posted seven.
The following year, Drake extended his own record on the charts with his album, “Care Package,” which earned him his ninth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Pitbull releases uplifting song ‘I Believe That We Will Win’
NEW YORK — Pitbull is bringing the world together through his music.
“Mr. Worldwide” really is living up to his nickname with his latest single, “I Believe That We Will Win.” The song is an anthem about the current global health crisis.
The song features lyrics, “You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear/And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise.”
He also sings, “It’s not how you fall/It’s how you get back up.”
Pitbull said on his Instagram page that proceeds from the song will go to charities that provide Covid-19 relief.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jennifer Lopez reunite for dance party
It’s all love between Diddy and J-Lo.
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez showed off their friendship and their dance moves Sunday during his Instagram Live fundraiser.
On Saturday the mogul posted on his verified Instagram account “Let’s lift up the energy.”
“Tomorrow we will all dance together for our healthcare workers! Let’s spread some positive vibes and let them know how much we appreciate them!,” Combs posted. “Tomorrow at 3PM EST on my Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon. THE WHOLE WORLD IS INVITED!!!!!!”
Combs, who recently changed his middle name to “Love,” was promoting Team Love partnering with Direct Relief, “a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that rushes critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world,” according to its site.
But the Gram went wild when Lopez showed up on a split screen with Combs.
The pair famously dated from 1999 to 2001 and they have remained friends.
It was a lovefest when Lopez showed up, dancing with Combs to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente.”
“I probably taught you that,” she joked, taking credit for her ex’s moves.
Lopez was joined by her fiancé, sports analyst and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, who she said was a fan of Combs’s Bad Boy discography which includes rapper Mase.
“You and Mase are like his heroes, OK?” Lopez told Combs. “It’s like every party we do, anything we do, it’s like ‘Put on Puffy and Mase.’”
The trio also talked about who they said are the true heroes at the moment — those working on the front lines during the pandemic.
“These people, they are the real heroes,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes we have it twisted. They say we’re the heroes, athletes and entertainers. They’re the heroes in the front line protecting us, doing God’s work really.”
—Compiled from Tribune news services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.