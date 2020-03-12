Gloria Gaynor’s hit ‘I Will Survive’ gets new meaning
NEW YORK — Since it was released in 1978, “I Will Survive” has been the ultimate breakup anthem, empowering both men and women that despite heartbreak, they will survive. But in the chaos surrounding coronavirus, the song has taken on a different (yet perfectly fitting) purpose with the queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor herself, taking the lead.
With the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands — with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — to combat the disease.
Just as the CDC guidelines recommend, Gaynor wets her hands, pumps out some soap and starts rubbing, making sure she doesn’t miss any of the nooks and crannies between her fingers.
“It only takes :20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!’” she captioned her video, which has racked up more than 14,000 views.
Marking her video with the hashtag #iwillsurvivechallenge, the video has prompted others to also wash their hands while grooving to the song.
Rihanna opens Fenty Beauty TikTok House for content creators
LOS ANGELES — Rihanna unveiled the Los Angeles, California, house built for content creation.
“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” she said at the launch party. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”
TikTok houses have been recently popping up all over L.A. to allow creators to be ready to produce content 24/7. These houses are a place that stay ready to host creators’ viral posts.
The Fenty Beauty TikTok house has video-ready natural light, multiple beauty stations, and a fully stocked make up pantry, according to the company’s press release.
Jamie Foxx is the ‘Soul’ of Pixar’s first African-American-led film
LOS ANGELES — This year is going to be groundbreaking for Pixar Studios with the release of “Onward” and “Soul.” So far this year, the studio has introduced their first openly LGBTQ character in the new film, “Onward.”
In another feat, the just-released trailer for “Soul” gives viewers their first look at Pixar’s first African-American lead character, Joe Gardner, voiced by Jamie Foxx.
The Oscar-winning actor took to social media this week to shout out his history-making role. “Honored to be the first-ever African-American lead in a Pixar film,” Foxx wrote on Instagram. “I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story.”
Scheduled to hit theaters June 19, “Soul” is the latest film from Pixar heavy-hitter Pete Docter, who also wrote and directed “Up” and “Inside Out” — two of the studio’s most emotional hits.
“Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off will heat up for another season
LOS ANGELES — “Station 19” is blazing hot. According to TV Guide, ABC renewed the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off for Season 4. (ABC previously renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” through Season 17 in 2019.) The Shonda Rhimes drama has been ranked number one in its time slot on Thursday nights so it’s no surprise that the firehouse drama was renewed.
The series follows a group of Seattle firefighters as they battle intense blazes and equally tumultuous personal relationships. This season saw Station 19 cross over with Grey’s almost every episode, which helped bring long-term fans of the hospital drama into the fold on the spin-off. The series is currently airing its third season.
Station 19 stars Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera and Grey’s alum Jason George.
Gayle King tells Oprah she’s ‘moved on’ from Kobe Bryant controversy
DENVER — If you can’t talk to your best friend, who can you talk to?
Gayle King was one of Oprah Winfrey’s “visionaries” on the final night of “Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour,” held recently in Denver.
Winfrey got emotional introducing her friend of decades who she said was “the mother, the sister, the friend in one person” for Winfrey.
Their chat turned to King’s recent controversy surrounding her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.
The “CBS This Morning” co-host was the subject of lots of online anger and received death threats after she asked Leslie about rape allegations against her late friend Kobe Bryant.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in January in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
King told Winfrey she’s moved past the controversy.
“Is there a scab? Yeah,” King said. “But I have moved on.”
She said that she “put on my game face and my big girl pants, because I never lost sight of who I was, what I believe I am, and my intention.”
“I’ve never lost sight of that,” King said. “But it certainly was a learning curve, and it was very painful.”
King said people need to learn how to better disagree, be it over topics from politics to her interview.
“I think we still have to figure out a way to navigate that with each other,” she said. “That we can disagree, and you can be mad at me even, but you can’t speak to me the way I was spoken to and threatened.”
