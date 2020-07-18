I have been preaching a series of sermons, “Who is Behind Your Mask?”, I believe with all my heart this question is relevant, for it appears we will be wearing our masks for some time. There are times when it is difficult for us to recognize someone behind their mask, but I would argue strongly that God knows who we are, with or without a mask. I find it unfortunate that there are countless people who wear their masks with anger and resentment, and we have also seen persons confronted in a very ugly manner when someone does not have a mask on.
I believe with all my heart that before we put a mask on, we need to ask God’s blessings so that when we are confronted with words of anger, we do not respond with words of anger. Trying to get used to this mask is difficult. This coronavirus has caused us to make many changes in our lives, and how we respond to those changes is crucial with our walk with God. Let me be transparent: I am still not used to wearing a mask, but I wear it because I want to be respectful of others. As our city and suburbs go green, we have witnessed countless people moving about without a mask. I cannot afford to get angry with them, for I do not know exactly what they have been going through. I know there are people who have lost loved ones, there are family members in hospitals who they cannot visit, there is the loss of jobs and a variety of things that have shaken the very core of our foundation. Not only has the mask become difficult, but so is social distancing. Think about our inability to embrace with open arms those we love dearly, family and friends, therefore, I cannot judge anyone how they may respond. I cannot call them foolish, because I really do not know what they have experienced, but I do know I am responsible for how I respond, and all of us are responsible how we respond to others. Our witness is crucial, and our love for people is crucial.
The same way we cannot judge people by the color of their skin, the way we have been treated as African Americans, being stigmatized or thought of as less than human beings, we cannot afford to look at others without a mask in the same way. Love and humility should always be behind our masks as well as forgiveness and gratitude. I also realize that with a cloth mask, it is sometimes hard to breathe, so I thank God for breath. We know the importance of breath, those 8 minutes and 46 seconds still ring out in my mind, over the killing of George Floyd. The police officers did not have a mask, nor did they have respect or love under their badge. We do not wear a badge, but we do wear a mask. May our masks represent the love of God for all of God’s people, black, white, rich, poor. So, the question I pose again is, who is behind your mask? Is it filled with the power and presence of God? When you put it on, does anyone see your true self? The next time you put on your mask, ask yourself the question, who is behind your mask? May your mask always be worn with dignity and respect, seeking justice for all people.
