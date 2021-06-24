The anti-violence spending plan includes:
• $28 million for out-of-school/after-school programs
• $21 million for grassroots organizations and community grants
• $13 million for a 911 mental health response program and mobile crisis team
• $10 million in restored funding to Parks and Rec and libraries
• $7.1 million for Commerce Department workforce development and job training
• $1.5 million for two brand new “curfew centers,” where unattended kids can wait until a parent or guardian picks them up
