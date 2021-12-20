Robert Bryant is what’s known as a “mega commuter,” traveling more than two hours each way between his home in Burlington County to his job at a dairy plant in Cumberland County. That includes a 90-minute bus trip.
“It mainly starts from Burlington Town Centre. I catch the River Line over here to Camden in order to catch the bus to work,” he said, adding that the many hours spent on public transit is “very taxing.” He spends much of the bus trip listening to sermons and gospel music: Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin are his artists of choice. He also catches up on sleep.
Bryant typically spends 35 minutes on the River Line before transferring to Bus 408 at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden for the rest of his commute to the plant in Vineland.
According to Google Maps, a trip from Burlington to Vineland by car would take an hour with the usual traffic.
How much time would he save if there was a rail line that travels straight south of Camden to Glassboro?
“I would save at least an hour,” said Bryant, who said he doesn’t have a car or access to one.
GCL Line enters pre-engineering phaseA rail line between Camden and Glassboro was first floated in 1996 as part of a study on how to expand mass transit options in South Jersey. The Philadelphia Inquirer noted at the time that there were no recommended routes or transit systems when state legislators saw the report.
“This report is over a year past due and unfortunately, there has been too much political rancor in the process,” Assemblyman Sean Dalton told the newspaper at the time. “It’s my hope we can put all of that behind us and finally roll up our sleeves and start some substantive work on this project.’”
However, Dalton would not see his hopes fulfilled for years.
The current push for the rail line began in 2003 when the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates PATCO, initiated a transit study on connecting South Jersey to Philadelphia.
The formal announcement of the project happened in May 2009, when then-Gov. Jon Corzine gave his endorsement following yet another two-year study conducted by DRPA to identify transportation needs and solutions for South Jersey. One month later, it was learned that the project did not meet the Federal Transit Administration’s requirements for ridership, cost-effectiveness, and commuter time savings.
The project hit another snag in 2014 when the federal government decided not to proceed with a required environmental study due to the rail line not having an owner or operator.
Now, with sponsorship from DRPA, NJ Transit, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority, the environmental impact study was completed earlier this year, marking a major milestone. The study raised concerns to address, including the amount of impervious surfaces the line will bring and replacing lost forests to comply with the state’s “No Net Loss” guidelines.
The projected price tag is between $1.6 and $1.8 billion.
Officials have started the process of finding managers for the project as it enters the preliminary engineering phase. That’s when 30% of the project is designed based on the environmental impact study.
“What this is going to do is begin to actually design the stations, begin to design the railway, begin to design the actual hard components of the line,” said John Hanson, CEO of the Delaware River Port Authority and president of PATCO.
The preliminary engineering phase will take at least two years. After that, it’s the construction phase, which will also take at least two years.
That means it could be about six to seven years before the project is complete. The current projected date is late 2027.
