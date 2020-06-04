Obviously, the big story is the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. At press time, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. Three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. That came after nationwide protests, which soon went international. The protests, including here in Philadelphia, began peacefully, then riots broke out. Damage to Center City, North Philly and West Philly and vigilantism in Fishtown started to take over the headlines. Then we began to notice outside instigators who aren’t actually with the protesters. Social media has reportedly found the so-called instigators to be Black and white who infiltrate crowds and encourage them off their peaceful agenda and lead phony splinter groups. Who are these outside instigators? Will they be brought to justice so the true protest goals of equality and equal justice can be the agenda again?

Gabrielle Union was let go from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, but she didn’t go quietly. Union claimed a toxic racial and sexist environment. The actress alleged being told to leave her hair alone, that she was too black and that executive producer Simon Cowell would smoke around her and in the studio. This caused NBC to launch an investigation. The network finished and their report is no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks toward Union. There will be sensitive training implemented on the show. Reportedly, Union believes this is why business divisions should have cultural training. More to come on this.

Faith Evans and Stevie J are running into some turbulent times in their marriage. Evans was arrested last week after police showed up and found Stevie J with numerous scars. Word has it there was alcohol involved and there’s reason to believe this isn’t the first time. Evans has a successful career as a writer, producer, singer and reality star. Back in the day, Stevie J and reality star Joseline were dating, but then Stevie up and married Faith. What’s going on with their marriage? If you’ve ever met Faith Evans, she’s a nice woman. We wish her nothing but the best. Can Faith and Stevie seek the counsel they need as a couple?

When movies come back what can you expect from your trip to the theater? How about temperature checks? Yes, and this is even happening at some dentist offices. Look for social distance seating, which will mean quite a difference in the crowd. There’s a new cleaning regiment that will be implemented. Plus, expect that popcorn and all the other food at the movies to be pre-packaged. It’s looking like Disney’s “Mulan” may also be an on-demand situation at home and then move to Disney-Plus by Labor Day. Stay tuned.

FreakNik is coming back to Atlanta? Yes! Jermaine Dupri, Too Short, Da Brat, Juvenile and 2 Live Crew are set to bring the music festival to Morris Brown College over a three-day period. This would be Atlanta’s first major concert since April because of the coronavirus. Of course between the racial justice protests and the coronavirus outbreak, how is this possible? Word is the organizers/producers, After 9 Partners, will only take on 66% capacity to ensure social distancing along with cashless payments, mandatory masks and sanitation stations. These steps are being coordinated with local officials. FreakNik is scheduled to take place at Morris Brown College of Atlanta from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, 2020.

Social media had a lot of fun with a debate over Chris Rock and if men over 50 should be wearing braids. Rock, 55, appeared at a news conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and social media let him have it. Are Rock’s braids for a new movie? Is this a midlife crisis? The actor/comedian recently broke up with his young girlfriend actress Megalyn Echikunwoke (“That 70’s Show,” “CSI: Miami,” “Almost Family” and “hite Famous”). Not long ago, Rock opened up about his painful divorce and custody battle. Rock talked openly about how he cheated with three different women, including one that was famous, when he was married to Malaak Compton-Rock. The two were divorced in 2016 after 18 years of marriage. Rock has been mum on his breakup with Echikunwoke, and now he’s out and about with his new look. What’s going on, and what did you think of Rock’s hair?

Venus Williams is launching a sunscreen line. The tennis phenom is definitely going against the myth that Black people don’t burn in the sun. No protection when out in the sun is dangerous for all people. The sunscreen duo by Williams is called EleVen.

Beyoncé, Lizzo, Chloe X Halle and Megan Thee Stallion are joining Barack and Michelle Obama this Saturday for “Dear Class Of 2020.” The Obamas are delivering the commencement address to make up for the graduating class celebrations canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup for this event also includes BTX, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington. “YouTube presents Dear Class Of 2020” comes on this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Comedian George Lopez is coming to Netflix this month. It’s his first special for the streaming network. “We’ll Do It For Half” will cover everything from politics and race to gender reveal parties and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community. Perfect timing for Lopez because ordinarily in June, he’d be hosting the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, and has been doing it since he took over from Bill Cosby in 2013. The June 6 festival was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak. So now you can catch Lopez on Netflix when “We’ll Do It For Half” begins streaming Tuesday, June 30.

