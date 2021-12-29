LL Cool J will be the big musical guest on "New Year's Rockin Eve" with Ryan Seacrest.
Jimmy Fallon of "Tonight Show" fame also has a new show debuting Monday on NBC. The show called "That’s My Jam" features celebrities competing in musical- and dance-inspired games. The variety show will also feature Philly natives musician Adam Blackstone and DJ Aktive.
The eighth and final season of "blackish" kicks off Tuesday on ABC. Anthony Anderson, the star of "blackish", has already landed a new gig. Anderson is returning to "Law and Order" when the show starts its revival next year.
Mike Epps is coming back to Philly. Saturday, Jan. 15 he’s doing a show at The Liacouras Center.
Singer Bobby Brown is coming to Philly at Rivers Casino Saturday, Jan. 15.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home", starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe, broke all kinds of box office numbers to become the second-highest grossing film of all time. This all but assures there will be a fourth installment in the franchise. Now, speaking of Zendaya her HBO Show "Euphoria" returns to HBO Jan. 9.
Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson recently launched a new show on Facebook Watch. She’s serving up delicious gumbo and chatting it with her celebrity friends. Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington and his mom Pauletta Washington, and Zendaya. "Talks with Mama Tina" is on Facebook watch now. Beyoncé and her grandchildren are singing the Theme song.
After nine years of marriage, faith leader Devon Franklin and his wife actress Meagan Goode are divorcing. Goode is currently starring in the Amazon Prime show "Harlem." In a statement released on social media they said after much prayer and consideration they had decided to go into their futures separately but forever connected.
The Joyful Noise celebration is coming to the Liacouras Center on New Year's Day. The show will include performances from Marvin Sapp, Ricky Dillard and the New G, The Clark Sisters, Le’Andria Johnson, and Charles Jenkins. Tickets are on sale now.
On Jan. 16, The All Stars of Hip Hop are coming to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Dougie Fresh, Slick Rick, Kwame, Uncle Luke, Special Ed, Roxanne Shante, Monie Love and more will take the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.