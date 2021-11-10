Singer Adele is back and Oprah Winfrey's got her. After a six year break, the singer is back with a new project. On Nov. 14, CBS will air a music special where she will perform and be interviewed by Oprah.
When will Wendy Williams return to her purple chair? Williams has been absent for months and it looks like she won’t be returning until the first of the year as she continues to battle Graves disease.
Filming is being halted on the set of "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever." Actress Letitia Wright who plays Shuri in the series was injured on the set in Atlanta last August. She was treated and released from the hospital but apparently she needs more time until she can return. Filming should resume by the first of the year. The film is scheduled to be released next Fall.
Congrats to 90’s Music innovator Missy Elliott. She just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Will Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson return to the "Fast and Furious" for the 10th and final edition? Vin Diesel says even though the two don’t get along, he would love to see him return for the final edition of the franchise. Meanwhile, check out Johnson in the Netflix movie "Red Notice" with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The movie is streaming now.
HBO is doing a documentary on rapper DMX, who died earlier this year. The documentary ‘Don’t Try to Understand Me’ is debuting this month.
Lots of Will Smith news. His autobiography "Will" is out now. In the book, he gets candid about his life and rise to superstardom. Will Smith has launched a new six part series on Disney Plus called "Welcome to Earth" where he travels the world. He also kicked off his YouTube series "The Best Shape of My Life" about his weight loss and mental health Journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. On Nov. 19, Will Smith stars in the movie "King Richard" about the father of tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO MAX. Check out Will, and the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, on the cover of Entertainment Weekly promoting the movie "King Richard."
The All Black western "The Harder They Fall" star Jonathan Majors he will be hosting SNL on Nov. 13 with special music guest, Taylor Swift.
Megan Thee Stallion and poet Amanda Gorman have made the list of Glamour magazines Women of the Year.
Mariah Carey is teaming up with Kirk Franklin for her next holiday special on Apple TV. They will have a new song called, "Fall in Love at Christmas."
Iyanla Van Zandt is opening up about why she left her OWN Show "Fix My Life." She said it was getting to be too much. She was getting death threats and had people showing up at her home looking for advice.
Rapper Cardi B is set for the hosting duties at this years American Music Awards. The show airs Sunday Nov. 21 on ABC.
