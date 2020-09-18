During a disaster

• Heed evacuation warnings. Take your to-go emergency kit and any necessities such as medications with you to a safe location. Stay connected to local emergency information via television, radio and text message alerts.

Tip: Make sure all of your electronic devices (cell phones, tablets and medical devices requiring batteries) are charged.

• If evacuation is not possible, keep your shelter-in-place emergency kit nearby, conserve water and electricity, and monitor local conditions.

Tip: Keep a hand-crank radio nearby in case of power outages.

• Secure your home. Whether you evacuate or remain in your home, it may be necessary to lock your home’s doors, board windows and shut off power. Follow the recommendations of local officials.

Tip: Leave a note on the outside of your home to let first responders know whether you were able to evacuate.

After disaster hits: What to expect in your community

• Returning home. Depending on the severity of the disaster and how it affected your community, your home may not be safe when you return. Keep in mind that resources like water and electricity may not be fully operational in the days immediately following a disaster.

Tip: Take a flashlight with you and wear protective clothing such as safety gloves and shoe covers when returning home.

• Prescription refills. The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (www.phe.gov/EPAP) assists individuals who need to refill prescriptions after disasters. In addition, some communities may make it possible for individuals to obtain emergency refills of needed medications.

Tip: Keep all prescription information on hand in a secure location to make it easier for pharmacies to refill your prescriptions.

• Federal assistance and benefits. www.DisasterAssistance.gov can connect survivors of disasters with information, support, services and a means to access and apply for disaster assistance.

Tip: If applying for disaster assistance, take before and after photos of any property damage to help speed the application process.