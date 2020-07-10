Black lives matter, what is that?

Black lives matter, is that evil ?

Black lives matter, what is that changing?

Black lives matter, are they helping America?

Black lives matter is about educating one another.

Black lives matter is bringing unity and justice to all.

Black lives matter is putting an end to ignorance.

Black lives matter is an unsilenced change our world needs.

Black lives matter is making everyone equal.

Black lives matter grabbing a person's mind and wrapping

It around the fact that everyone has the same rights, throwing prejudice away.

Being judged by the color of your skin, will be no longer.

Black lives matter is about creating peace, but we will erupt like and earthquake for you to hear our voice.

Black lives matter just as much as yours do.

From George Floyd, Fredy Gray, Ayiana Jones, Amadou Diallo.

Falsely accused, tortured, innocent, murdered.

But who's paying the consequences..

Only a paid judge gets to choose.