CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continued to defend himself Thursday after making comments about not wanting former President Barack Obama in the state, saying he’s not racist and has Black friends.
The Republican governor has drawn criticism for telling reporters that he would welcome all presidents to West Virginia besides Obama. His office has said the remarks were “in jest” regarding the former president’s “War on Coal,” but Justice, a billionaire coal and agricultural businessman without previous political experience, added additional clarification when asked about the remarks at a news conference.
“If people only knew my extended family, you know, and all the African-American people that I associate with and that I take care of, families that I take care of, and people, individuals, kids, and everything, that I take care of and that I’m in communication with everyday, almost,” Justice said.
His comments have already drawn scrutiny online from people who pointed out that Obama was the first and only African-American president. The remarks also came as days of protests over police brutality on African Americans have gripped cities across the nation, renewing attention on racism in the U.S.
“I would surely hope and pray that anybody that knows me would know that there’s not a racial bone in my body,” Justice said. “And from the standpoint of people casting stones in that regard, that’s just terrible, it’s ridiculous because that’s just not me in any way.”
