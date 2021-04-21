West Philadelphia resident Greg Davis

Lifelong West Philadelphia resident Greg Davis celebrated quietly on his porch after he heard Derek Chauvin had been found guilty on all counts.

Davis lives not far from the 52nd Street corridor where there was a heavy police presence Tuesday evening.

He said there was never a doubt in his mind that Chauvin murdered Floyd after he was accused of passing a counterfeit bill at a corner market.

And yet, Davis said he was hesitant to believe that a jury would actually find Chauvin guilty - until they did.

“I felt good that they convicted the man because it means at least as a Black man, my life is worth more than $20.”— WHYY photo/Kimberly Paynter

