Wesley AME Zion Church, also known as “Big Wesley,” celebrated 200 years of history in Philadelphia on Saturday. Church members gathered outside the sanctuary to honor its legacy and rejoiced in the dedication and unveiling of a marker from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The marker, unveiled at 1500 Lombard St., is the first marker for an AME Zion denomination in Pennsylvania.

Nancy Moses, chair of the historical commission, presented the marker to the Rev. Michael King, the pastor, and the Wesley congregation.

“We can all look forward to the day where Big Wesley will celebrate its Tricentennial, the day in 100 years in the future where the grandchildren of your grandchildren and the grandchildren of my grandchildren will stop here, read this marker and find new inspiration,” Moses said.

Wesley AME Zion, also known as the Freedom Church, was influential and active in abolishing slavery in the 19th century. Big Wesley welcomed prominent leaders including Frederick Douglass.

King has led Wesley AME for 11 years.

“This moment is sobering and humbling,” King said. “I recognize that there have been centuries of laborers who have come before us, and me, during this current congregation that has laid the foundation of what’s happening today.”

As King reflected on the history of the church and its meaning to African-American culture, he said this is a small recognition for African Americans who had contributed.

“It was a result of the people of color as the society in which we now exist,” King said. “There would be no Wall Street, no large corporations if free labor and the subjection of Africans in America [hadn’t] paid for it with blood and sweat.”

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (D-2) attended the celebration and marker dedication, calling it “a representation of the rich African-American experience.”

When asked about the significance of Wesley, Johnson reflected on the Black experience.

“Wesley exemplifies the Black experience,” Johnson said. “It also allows parishioners and neighbors to learn about their rich history.” Johnson said the neighborhood is significant to him because the area was once predominantly African-American, and Wesley played a role in making sure residents had an opportunity to improve their lives.

During the event, Johnson presented Wesley AME Zion with a citation from the City of Philadelphia.

In keeping up with the historical strides Wesley has made, King said he is looking to the future while carrying on the mission of those who came before him.

“We continue to learn the lessons of our parents and recognize that while times change and seasons change and governments change, people still need love,” he said. “The Bible encourages us to reach out to the least, the last, and the lost.

“If people need love, a care or a word from the Lord, what we’ve been doing for 200 years, we will continue to do. We don’t just look back, we look forward hoping to continue the ministry of those that need us today.”