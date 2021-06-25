MINNEAPOLIS — Some of George Floyd's family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin's 22½-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change.
One of Floyd's brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a "slap on the wrist."
"We've suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death," he said.
Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said: "On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty," he said, his voice shaking with emotion. "We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already ... no, no, no, no."
He said if a Black man had killed a White man, there would have been little doubt about the outcome of the trial.
"If it was us, if the roles was reversed, there wouldn't be no case," he said. "It would have been open and shut. We'd have been under the jail for murdering somebody. So, we ask for that same penalty for Derek Chauvin."
Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister and founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said the sentence "shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously."
"We have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country," Bridgett said in a statement released Friday.
Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn't harsh enough.
"When you think about George being murdered, in cold blood with a knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds execution style in broad daylight, 22 and a half years is not enough," Williams said.
"We were served a life sentence. We can't get George back."
Several members of the Floyd's family spoke Friday during the hearing.
The first to speak was Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, on video.
"I ask about him all the time," she said. "I want to play with him, have fun, go to the playground."
Someone in the video asks Gianna what she would tell her father if she could see him again.
"It would be I miss you and I love you," she said.
Another one of Floyd's brothers spoke during the hearing.
Philonise Floyd asked for the maximum sentence possible because "every day, I have begged for justice to be served."
"I haven't had a real night's sleep because of the nightmares I constantly have, hearing my brother beg and plead for his life over and over again. Even saying, 'They're going to kill me, please, officer,' screaming for our mom," Philonise said in court.
He added: "I have had to sit through each day of officer Derek Chauvin's trial and watch the video of George dying for hours, over and over again. For an entire year, I had to relive George being tortured to death every hour of the day."
