Wells Fargo transferring $100 million in charitable assets to Philadelphia Foundation

Wells Fargo Regional Foundation and Wells Fargo Regional Community Development Corporation (CDC) announced Friday that they will transfer their programmatic activities and $100 million in charitable assets into a new Regional Foundation LLC, which will be operated as a component of the Philadelphia Foundation.

The Regional Foundation LLC will begin its operations in the coming weeks.

“There is no better time to have a bold, robust, and inspiring public private partnership than now given the impact particularly that the pandemic has had on communities of color,” said national community co-head of the Wells Fargo Social Impact and Sustainability Group Aldustus Jordan.

“This partnership will provide resources directly to neighborhoods involving residents and thought leadership partnerships with key institutions to drive impact and change in communities.

“We’re really excited about this announcement because we know that is going to drive real impact and change in the lives of thousands of children and families,” he added.

The charitable transfer will help continue and expand the Wells Fargo Regional foundations’ original commitment to address community needs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Jordan said that a full transfer of assets will go over to the Philadelphia Foundation and a board will decide all grant decisions.

“With this announcement, the full transfer of assets will go over to the Philadelphia Foundation and they’ve created a new public charity LLC that will be a part of the Philly Foundation,” Jordan said. “The assets and the decisions for how the money will be allocated will be made from a community board.

“The board will be made legally of the existing regional board that’s transferring over to this new entity,” he added. “And the board in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation will make all the grant decisions.”

President and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation Pedro A. Ramos said in a written statement that the community foundation is “excited” about the partnership.

“For more than a century, the Philadelphia Foundation has grown and stewarded effective and permanent philanthropic investment in our region,” Ramos said. “We’re excited to welcome the Wells Fargo Regional Foundations and to be a part of assuring that its legacy of extraordinary commitment and innovation in supporting communities continues to grow.”

Wells Fargo and Company will provide an additional $500,000 donation to the Philadelphia Foundation to support the transition, needs, and mission of the Regional Foundation, LLC.

There are currently 47 Wells Fargo Regional Foundations Active multi-year grants and those investments will continue without interruption. Investments currently being made by the Wells Fargo Regional CDC will also be maintained and there will be no changes to loan structures.

The move will also not affect Wells Fargo and Company’s local philanthropy and social impact through the Wells Fargo Foundation. The Wells Fargo Foundation will also continue with its focus on housing affordability, financial health, and small business growth.

“Over the past 22 years, the Wells Fargo Regional Foundations have been proud to support some of the most forward-thinking and innovative grassroots community organizations in the northeast United States,” said Wells Fargo Regional Foundation board chair John Thurber Esquire.

“The funding focus will continue to embrace a resident-driven, long-term approach to neighborhood revitalization and act as a catalyst for systemic change in building stronger communities.”