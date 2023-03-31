Another week is in the books and the city inches closer to the mayoral primary on May 16th. There was a lot that happened this week around Philadelphia, so here are some of the endorsements and other news to catch up on.
Gym endorsed by educators and healthcare workers
Former at-large City Councilmember Helen Gym picked up two more endorsements from organized labor groups, adding to her list of unions who are backing her campaign. The Health Professionals and Allied Employers, who represent over 13,000 registered nurses and healthcare professionals, formalized their support for Gym on Thursday. The group is part of the AFL-CIO and represents healthcare workers across a variety of facilities, including the American Red Cross and Temple Episcopal Hospital.
“Our union recognizes Helen’s bold leadership and powerful vision for a safe, healthy, and equitable Philadelphia,” Debbie White, RN, president of HPAE AFT, AFL-CIO, said in a statement Thursday. “Helen has fought relentlessly for healthcare workers and she continues to stand with us as we face a devastating health care crisis. With Helen Gym in City Hall, workers will be safer, healthier, and stronger.”
“Healthcare professionals play a vital role in saving lives, stabilizing families, and improving the public health, and when I am Mayor I will treat them as partners to address the ongoing staffing crisis and ensure they receive the dignified working conditions they deserve,” Gym said in a statement.
Friday Gym received an endorsement from the Faculty and Staff Federation of the Community College of Philadelphia. The AFT Local 206 chapter leaned on City Council during their contract negotiations in 2019, and Gym was one of their supporters in the legislative body.
“In a sea of many candidates, her record fighting for public education, workers, students and families stand out,” said the union’s co-president Junior Brainard. “As a former educator, organizer and City Councilmember, Helen has the experience, leadership and priorities that our city needs. As an avid supporter of CCP faculty, staff and students, Helen’s strong positions on education and fairness align with the mission of our union.”
More legislators endorse Parker
Four more members of the city’s delegation to Harrisburg lended their support to former City Councilmember and State Representative Cherelle Parker on March 25. Joining the former chair of the city’s delegation to Harrisburg were Democratic Senators Jimmy Dillon (PA-5), Sharif Street (PA-3), and Tina Tartaglione, (PA-2), along with former State Senator Shirley Kitchen.
The announcement at Laborers Local 332 just off North Broad Street was a big step for the Parker campaign. While the crowded field likely precludes any formal endorsement from the city’s Democratic Party, having the state’s Democratic Party chair on her side could help boost fundraising and will certainly increase visibility in the race.
Parker received support from current members of the state’s House of Representatives last week, many of whom were on hand for the March 24 announcement. The former councilmember from the Ninth District has argued her experience working with both parties in Harrisburg will give her an advantage in getting more funding for the city from the General Assembly (GA.) Relations have worsened during the current administration, with the GA attempting to pre-empt gun safety measures passed by Council and taking adversarial stances on other issues like the soda tax.
Latino victory fund supports Quinones Sanchez
The mayoral candidate with the most experience in City Council picked up a major endorsement on Thursday. The Latino Victory Fund announced at a press conference their endorsement of former Seventh District City Councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez.
The Latino Victory Fund is a progressive PAC that focuses on getting Latino candidates elected at all levels, from school boards to Congress.
“As a longtime representative for North Philadelphia and the first woman born in Puerto Rico to be elected to City Council, [Quinones Sanchez] brings over 30 years of service to the city,” Latino Victory Fund Executive Director Sindy Benavides said during the press conference for the announcement. “She has an effective track record as a lawmaker, with over 431 bills sponsored in the City Council, including the 2019 Domestic Workers Bill of Rights. She understands the importance of empowering her community, serving as Executive Director of ASPIRA, Pennsylvania’s largest Latino educational institution. She will lead Philadelphia forward with her plan to alleviate poverty, provide quality education for all, and re-imagine the role of government through her Public Safety Plan.”
Despite her track record of running (and winning) without support from the city’s Democratic leadership on City Council, Quinones Sanchez has picked up endorsements from State Reps. Danilo Burgos, Jason Dawkins, and newcomer Ben Waxman. Another Latino group, Make the Road Action PA, endorsed Helen Gym earlier this month.
