"No Justice, No Peace ." The phrase that all black lives have come to stand for and represent. A phrase that is as small as it is, but as clear as it has become. May 25th, of the year 2020 was the day of yet another police racial targeting towards black men, and once again, has ended fatally. The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from the state of Minnesota who was murdered by a racist police officer. A man who came from living life as a feared black man and constantly having a target on his back to becoming a headline story. A story that many back men fear to become. One that will be told and shared for many years. A story that emphasizes what we live through and what we fight for. "Please, I can't breathe,” were the words that came out of the mouth of George Floyd while being forcibly sentenced to death. His crime: being black in white America. 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Officers on the scene trying to convince innocent bystanders that the situation was under control, when in reality, it was just another setup in the system for another black man to fail and become the victim of a murder lead by the racism of an officer. Therefore, the USA is witnessing the unmuted rage of not only Americans, but of many people from around the world. Specifically speaking of the city of Philadelphia, that you may know as "The City of Brotherly Love". A city with so much anger and pain from the years of endless oppression, to systematic injustice, to police brutality, all coming to life in our city streets. Anger that led to protests forming, infuriated protests becoming riots and riots leading to looting. Hundreds of people all over the city looting small and big-name brand businesses. The country needs a leader in these hard times, someone to take action and stand for what's right and wrong under all the chaos. What do we get - a president that showed the world that he wasn’t strong enough to stand up and give this country faith that we will ALL fight for change? A president that would rather head to an underground bunker and hide instead of showing his face. A president who put military tanks and officers with AR-15s sent to gun us down- in front of our own homes. We love all. We are better united. While all lives will always matter, this moment we recognize the injustices within the black community and we stand strong with and for black men, women, and children. #BLACKLIVESMATTER