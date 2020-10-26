Warmdaddy’s is slated to reopen in Philadelphia’s Fairmount section after being closed since the summer.

The famed Philadelphia restaurant and music venue will be moving to the former Green Soul space by mid-November.

Due to restrictions imposed on restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the current economic environment, The Bynum Hospitality Group had temporarily closed Warmdaddy’s.

Warmdaddy’s first opened in 1995, the second restaurant created under The Bynum Hospitality Group founded by Robert and Benjamin Bynum. The Bynum brothers are also the owners of Relish and South restaurants.

Warmdaddy’s moved to Columbus Boulevard and Reed Street in 2005 where the venue was praised for its Southern cuisine and popular Sunday Jazz Brunches.

“It’s one of our more revered brands and when we closed a few months ago, we got such great feedback that we felt like we had no choice but to bring it back,” said Robert Bynum.

“Based on the situation as it stands right now with the pandemic and how it is affecting restaurants in general, we felt like we had an obligation to our overall restaurant group of holdings to stay with the strongest concepts and with Warmdaddy’s being such a consistent concept over the years and Green Soul still being fairly new, we felt like we needed to put our eggs in what we considered to be the strongest basket and that happened to be Warmdaddy’s”

Green Soul is located at 1410 Mount Vernon Street, next to the Bynums jazz-themed restaurant South. The former eatery is known for its more healthy soul food. The restaurant initially opened in 2011 in Philly’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, moved to Chestnut Hill and ended up in Fairmount in 2018.

“We do still feel like there is a place for Green Soul so we hope to bring it back in the future but probably not until we get through this pandemic and things are closer to normal,” Bynum continued.

Warmdaddy’s will continue serving up its signature soul food, however it will also feature some of Green Soul’s popular offerings.

Bynum says they have been focusing on ensuring that their restaurants survive during the pandemic.

“Everything that we do now, as well as other restaurant owners that I speak to, it’s not about trying to a successful business. It’s about being a business that survives,” he explained.

They are trying to hold on by offering takeout, delivery, outdoor dining limited dine in at their respective restaurants.

“None of those methods are viable for trying to grow a business,” Bynum said.

“It’s really just trying to plug various holes plugs along the way and hope that in the process of plugging those holes that we’ve able to plug enough so that we don’t drown. As it stands right now it’s an unsustainable way of trying to move forward.”

Even though they can now offer dine in service of up to 50% capacity due to city regulations, Bynum says some clients are apprehensive about returning.

“We are seeing people come out, but at the same time we are very much struck by the feedback from many of our regular customers that they are happy that we are here and they will do take out and deliver but they are still not ready to come to into an inside environment,” he said.

And while they have been offering outdoor dining at Relish and South, Bynum says some customers are not comfortable with that concept.

“To be frank, there are not many in our community as it gets colder who are enthusiastic about sitting outside and eating in their coats,” Bynum said.

The pandemic has also impacted the Bynums’ ability to offer live music for their clientele.

“The other issue is so much of our concepts revolve around music and we did music outside at Relish for a little bit, but it’s still not the true feeling of what you respect from a jazz club,” Bynum said.

“The ambiance and the esthetics that you get from being in a jazz club is a very specific thing and there is no way to replicate that in an outside environment.”

But despite dealing with financial challenges, the Bynum Hospitality Group has partnered with Enon Tabernacle to provide food for healthcare workers, front line workers and homeless people during the pandemic.