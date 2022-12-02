The Walnut Street Theatre continues its 214th season with one of the most beloved, timeless and enchanting stories of love and hope.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” which was originally written for television and was later scripted for the stage, is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and has been extended through Dec. 31. The musical features classics like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”
Multi-talented performer Gerry McIntyre was tapped to make his Walnut Street Theatre debut as the show’s choreographer and says he’s thrilled to have been given the opportunity.
“I had heard from others who had worked here and loved it, and I was anxious to do the same,” McIntyre says. “And I’m so happy to finally be here.”
But McIntyre, a director and actor as well as a choreographer, says no job is without its challenges. And this one is no different.
“In the beginning, the biggest challenge I faced was how to deal with the dancers and their costumes,” he explains. “You see, at the end of the first act, there’s a ball and the dancers were wearing gowns that were huge. They were so huge that the dancers would get caught in each other’s gown. And when the men would try to do lifts their feet would get caught at the bottom of the gowns.”
But practice makes perfect, and with some adjustments, the ball, the dancers, and the costumes are now a success.
McIntyre began life in the West Indies, moved to New Jersey, and today makes his home in New York. He hadn’t planned on the career he now enjoys, but in high school, getting a role in “Hello Dolly,” set the tone for his future.
“I fell in love with the stage. I knew this was what I was meant to do. But when I told my parents, they didn’t take to the idea and said I needed something to fall back on,” he recalls.
So he went to college to please them, graduated in 1984, and immediately headed to New York to try his luck. In college, he studied all kinds of dance – from tap, to ballet, even modern. And all of them, he insists, have served him well over the years and helped make him the performer he is today.
“And after just one week in New York, I got my Equity Card. But I told myself I’d give it five years. And if I didn’t make it by then, I’d try something else.”
But make it he did. After just one year, he had reached his goal, so it was time to set another. That’s when McIntyre headed for California to try his luck there. And when he reached his new goals, he headed back to New York to see how big his career could get.
And boy did it get big. The director, choreographer, actor, singer and dancer amassed massive credits. He appeared in Broadway shows, TV and film. He was also dubbed the Mayor of Broadway after doing “Anything Goes” with Patti LaPone.
Some of McIntyre’s other credits include acclaim for his choreography in the Berkshire Theatre group’s “Godspell,” director of “Kinky Boots” at the Hangar Theatre, performer in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and much. much more.
But he still has dreams he’d like to fulfill one day. “I’d love to choreograph a Broadway show. I’ve been on Broadway five times but never as a choreographer, so that’s my dream. That’s it!!”
