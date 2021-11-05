Arrogant, admirable, cold, standoffish, paragon of idealism and even cringeworthy are words used to describe Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Samuel Krasner, the defacto leader of criminal justice reform in America’s fifth-largest city.
The prickly D.A.’s unique personality is packaged with his accomplishments as a reformer, since city residents seemingly approved them both in last week’s election. Krasner, a Democrat, beat his Republican challenger, A. Charles Peruto, grabbing an overwhelming 70% of the vote.
“I’m very proud of Larry Krasner for putting the work in for people of color in the city,” Black Lives Matter Movement activist Asa Khalif said after the election. “I’m glad he was able to show naysayers in the Democratic Party that the people were behind him 100%.”
During his first term as DA, Krasner instituted a string of reforms aimed at reversing mass incarceration as it existed in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy.
Krasner’s reforms included:
- Challenging the cash bail system.
- Ruling out the death penalty.
- Investigating the conduct of police during arrests.
- Instructing assistant district attorneys to stop seeking bail on low-level charges.
- ADAs were to begin plea negotiations below the low end of the state’s sentencing guidelines.
- Dropping charges for minor drug offenses, including possession of marijuana.
- Reducing probation and parole supervision roles by a third.
- Reducing the overall prison population in the city to under 5,000 during his tenure.
- Agreeing to resentence at least 18 capital punishment sentences.
- Mandating that juries, about to sentence, be read exactly how much it will cost to house and incarcerate an inmate.
- Attempting to reroute juveniles from the adult criminal justice system back into the juvenile justice system.
This string of changes weren’t always an easy sell to those in Krasner’s orbit. This was especially true after he laid off over 30 prosecutors as soon as he took office, and clashed publicly with the local elite, while disrupting traditional procedures. Neither Mayor Jim Kenney nor the Democratic City Committee endorsed him in the primary race against former Assistant District Attorney Carlos Vega.
A few former assistant district attorneys, including some hired by Krasner, have expressed disappointment and said they quit his office in frustration.
"I was a big fan of Krasner," said Thomas Mandracchia, 29, who was hired by Krasner as an ADA right out of Penn Law in 2018. He is now an attorney at a law firm in Wilmington, Delaware.
Mandracchia described Krasner as a "cold, standoffish ... very arrogant type.
"He has the right ideas, but he's bad at the job. He was never cut out to be an elected official."
Krasner hasn’t been available for an interview with The Tribune, though several attempts to meet with him were made.
Building up to reform
That said, Krasner seems to have been building to this unconventional moment for quite a while.
Krasner, 60, was a longtime public defender, which makes his turn into the prosecutor’s office a sharp one. Krasner was born in St. Louis to Juanita Frazier, a Christian evangelical minister, and William Krasner, a writer descended from Russian Jewish immigrants. Interestingly enough, William Krasner wrote crime fiction.
The family moved to Philadelphia, and Larry Krasner graduated from Conestoga High School in Berwyn in 1979. He went on to graduate from the University of Chicago in 1983 and Stanford Law School in 1987. After graduation and passing the bar, Krasner returned to Philadelphia, first working as a public defender and then as a defense attorney in private practice specializing in civil rights, which he held down for 30 years.
In his suit and tie, with his square jaw and spectacles, Krasner looks more like an insurance salesman than a revolutionary, though when younger, he did wear a ponytail. More recently, he defended activists from such groups as the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, ACT UP, Occupy Philadelphia — whose larger aim was to upset the influence corporations have on government — and Black Lives Matter, pro bono.
In 2017, he shifted gears, bringing his anti-establishment credentials to the race for district attorney of Philadelphia. At a time when the public was finally ready to recognize and rectify the impact of the federal 1994 crime bill — which raised America’s prison population to 2.3 million people, the highest in the world, according to the Pew Research Center — Krasner launched his criminal justice reform campaign and won.
In 2015, Philadelphia had the highest incarceration rate of America’s 10 largest cities. Upon election, Krasner steamrolled into reform despite the pushback. He does not seem to be worried about persuading others who disagree with him, nor does he seem overly concerned about alienating those who may be fans.
"If I lost,” he told a reporter from The Atlantic magazine, “I should say, if we lost, it would be a setback for progressive prosecution. I really do believe that I’m basically a technician in one city for a grassroots social movement that is arguably the most important civil rights movement of our time. I do feel that pressure.”
The rift between reform and rising crime
Krasner's reforms have spawned a swirl of major backlash, mostly, but not all, from right-wingers, who say he’s jeopardizing public safety for public reform. Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police and other groups have dubbed Krasner "soft on crime," "Mr. Softee" and "Uncle Larry."
Consider that the prosecutor’s reforms have come at a time when the city is experiencing an almost unprecedented surge in gun violence.
To date, there have been 466 homicides in 2021, a 12% increase from 2020, according to the city’s Office of the Controller. As of Nov. 4, there have been 1,520 nonfatal and 377 fatal shooting victims.
And he has recently been skirmishing in public with the city Police Commissioner Dannielle Outlaw over illegal guns. Outlaw’s office did not return email requests for an interview and was not available for comment.
"I blame him," Peruto told The Tribune before his loss to Krasner at the polls.
Peruto, a defense attorney as Krasner once was, said he voted for Krasner in 2017. But he said his problem with Krasner is that he is behaving more like a public defender than a D.A., working harder to keep criminals out of jail than to put them in. In a campaign move to illustrate this, Peruto stood outside the city's Hall of Justice revolving glass doors and said, "anyone who thinks punishment isn't a deterrent to crime is stupid and can leave now."
Local political observer Teresa Lundy saw the approximately 60,000 votes that Peruto got out of about 200,000 votes cast in their race as cause for concern. She urged Krasner to forge better relationships with the police in order to keep reform moving.
Krasner, who has been described by The New Yorker magazine as "paragon of idealism," countered that reversing mass incarceration is "the most important civil rights movement of our time."
Krasner argues that a lot of the gun violence was probably generated by the pandemic, not by his reforms.
Research led by Dr. Jessica Beard of Temple University's Lewis Katz Medical School seems to back him. The Temple researchers found a correlation between measures taken by the City of Philadelphia to combat COVID-19 and the surge in gun violence.
Nevertheless, Krasner was recently quoted as saying that his push for change has generated a lot of animosity and false accusations, not unexpected given the high stakes.
“You take a lot of heat because you’re getting things done," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.