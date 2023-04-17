Employee volunteers from PECO and its parent company, Exelon, kicked off National Volunteer Month last week by joining Philabundance staff members for a day of sorting, packing and preparing non-perishables and fresh food for distribution.
The volunteers worked at the Philabundance Hunger Relief Center on Thursday to pack boxes for the BackPack program, which provides nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school vacations when other resources are unavailable.
Philabundance, which was founded almost 40 years ago, has made a commitment to feed more than 135,000 children, families and seniors across Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey every week.
