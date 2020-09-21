The Pennsylvania Democratic Party hosted “Get Out the Vote: Virtual Rally with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker” on Zoom Monday evening.

Public officials and celebrities pushed voters to support the Biden-Harris ticket on the grounds that the country’s soul is at stake.

“We are all here together at a time of crisis,” said Booker, who represents New Jersey. “There is hurt in our souls. There is pain we have experienced. It is a wretched time where 200,000 of our fellow Americans have died to a global pandemic. It is a time where our economy is in crisis, a time where people have not only seen death and the loss of life but many have seen the loss of livelihood.

“And it’s amidst these times that we have a choice to make ... Now we all have to choose to be the warriors of light ... so that we can get our country going forward.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro shared a similar message, saying that voters should honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with their choice.

“It is time we dig down deep in her memory and work with all of the grit that she showed us throughout her lifetime because, after all, our democracy is on the line right now,” Shapiro said. “The rule of law is on the line. It’s being challenged by the person who occupies the White House, more specifically health care is on the line, our rights are on the line.

“Donald Trump and his enablers in the Senate, people like [Sen.] Pat Toomey and others — they’re not on our side. They’re on the side of the powerful institutions and we are on the side of the people. And it is our job to rise up in RBG’s memory and do our part.”

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons also spoke on the call, stressing that Pennsylvania is a state that will decide the election.

“Donald Trump won this state by less than one point in 2016 but we cannot let that happen again,” Simmons said.

Organizers advised voters that they have three ways to vote this year. They can vote early at their county election office, vote with a mail-in ballot or vote in person. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19 and can be done online or in person. The application must be in by Oct. 19.

A hotline for assistance is 1-833-PA-Votes. Constituents can request a mail-in ballot at www.padems.com.