PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in Portsmouth.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales. She said there was not enough evidence to prove the elements of the crimes, including intent.

Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case. Cardwell expressed concern that Portsmouth police had filed the charges without the approval of local prosecutors and attempted to block Morales from prosecuting the case by trying to subpoena her as a witness.

After the case was dismissed, Lucas said the police officers involved had made a “mockery of the justice system.” But she said the judge’s dismissal should give people hope that they will be treated fairly despite the actions of a “rogue police department.”

Portsmouth’s police department charged Lucas and several others in August with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. The charges stemmed from a protest in June that drew hundreds of people to the city’s Confederate monument. Heads were ripped off some of the monument’s statues while one was pulled down, critically injuring a demonstrator.

Lucas’s allies said the charges were shamelessly political. She is a high-profile Democratic powerbroker and the state Senate’s President Pro Tempore. She was charged in a warrant the day before state lawmakers met to work on various police reforms, including ones Lucas championed.

Portsmouth is a majority Black city of nearly 100,000 people. The damage to the memorial and the protester’s injuries prompted blame against protesters and police alike. Lucas had called for the resignation of Portsmouth’s police chief, Angela Greene, who is also Black.

The dismissed case is only the latest fallout stemming from the June protest. Shortly before the judge’s decision Monday, Portsmouth’s police chief said she had been fired and planned to sue for wrongful termination.