RICHMOND, Va. — Local governments would have the power to remove Confederate monuments in their public spaces under legislation approved Tuesday by state lawmakers.
In the two legislative sessions that followed a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Republican lawmakers defeated bills that would have rewritten an existing war memorials law to allow the controversial statues to be removed.
But the GOP in November lost control of the General Assembly, giving Democrats an opportunity to take another look at the statues that critics say distastefully glorify Virginia’s history as a slave state.
On Tuesday, largely along party lines, the Democrat-led House and Senate passed measures that would give cities and counties the autonomy to “remove, relocate, contextualize, cover or alter” the monuments in their public spaces.
Delegate Delores McQuinn, a Democrat from Richmond who sponsored the House bill, said it would let local communities decide for themselves “how they want to memorialize history, whether it’s right in your face or they want to memorialize it in another way.”
Charlottesville’s proposed removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee helped spark the infamous August 2017 gathering of white nationalists that descended into chaos. A white supremacist plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman.
(James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, filed a notice in December that he planned to appeal his first-degree murder conviction in the death of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer. Sentenced based on that and other charges, he is serving a prison term of life plus 419 years.)
After the Charlottesville incident, many places across the country quickly responded by taking Confederate monuments down, but Virginia localities were hamstrung by the state law that prevents cities and counties from removing, “damaging or defacing” them.
Charlottesville, which later also sought to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, has been fighting the issue in court. Its officials are encouraged by the legislation’s progress, city spokesman Brian Wheeler said in an email. If signed into law, the city would be able to remove the Lee and Jackson statues, he said.
The measures’ opponents, who compare removing Confederate monuments to erasing history, have raised concerns that the legislation could lead to a push to take down memorials to other controversial conflicts, such as the Vietnam War.
“I do not believe this will end well,” said Delegate Charles Poindexter, a Republican, who added that the bill sent a “tough message” to every veteran or dead veteran’s family.
Delegate Jay Jones, who is black, said in a speech Monday that many of the monuments were erected in the 20th century, decades after the Civil War had ended and during the “throes of Jim Crow,” an era when discriminatory laws and policies were implemented against African Americans.
He said people in Norfolk, his district, overwhelmingly want a “Johnny Reb” statue removed from a downtown square.
Other city governments that have signaled their intent to remove a Confederate monument include Alexandria, Portsmouth and Richmond.
Each chamber advanced different versions of the legislation, so the House and Senate must either conform the language of the bills to match or advance them to a conference committee that will work out the differences. For example, the Senate bill imposes several hurdles not included in the House version that a local government must take before removing a monument, such as requiring a 2/3 vote of the governing board or a voter referendum.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said at the start of this year’s legislative session that he supports lifting the existing prohibition on the removal of Confederate war memorials. He also said he backs a measure advancing through both chambers that lays out a process for removing a statue of Lee that Virginia contributed to the U.S. Capitol grounds.
That legislation, which establishes a commission that would recommend a prominent Virginian who could replace Lee as one of the state’s two contributions in the National Statuary Hall Collection, passed the Senate on Monday and the House on Tuesday.
