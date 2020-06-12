In this era of COVID-19, we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Life is so fleeting, we need some assurances — which we are not getting — and we also need some insurance.

All my life I have heard that Black people don’t buy insurance. Is that a myth? If you are young and healthy, you assume that you don’t need insurance. You think life insurance is a waste of money because you pay the premium for years and you don’t get much out of it. Or the money could be used for something else right now.

When many people move to the United States from the Caribbean, they do not have a lot of money. They have exhausted most of their financial resources on the immigration process. They are pinching their pennies and the last thing they are thinking about is spending any of their savings on life insurance. They are focused on saving to buy a car or home, for their child’s education or for day-to-day living.

Insurance to them is not a necessity. They may just suck their teeth and brush it off as something they can think about much, much later when they are close to death’s door.

Well, the truth is life happens. I have a number of friends and acquaintances in the Caribbean community who have lost loved ones at a very early age, most of them to car accidents or gun violence. Those parents never thought to purchase life insurance for their children. They thought purchasing life insurance would be a death sentence.

In their heads, it’s like saying, “I’m getting ready to die.” What they don’t realize is that having life insurance is actually planning for their loved ones future.

What about those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Were they prepared? Did they have the money to pay for the funeral, obituary, cremation and headstone. Since it often happens so suddenly, they were probably overwhelmed by the reality of the costs.

Delrose Davis, a Caribbean-American woman in her 60s, said in retrospect, she made some very uninformed decisions about insurance when she was younger.

“When I was first approached about life insurance, I was in my 20s,” she said. “I had been working for about a year and as far as I was concerned, I had life insurance on the job that was automatically a part of my benefits package. I told the salesperson that I was not interested.

“I did not care that it would cost me about $20 per month at the time,” Davis recalled. “I was not familiar with any of it because back home nor was my parents. There was no such thing in my area.

“We all struggled with making ends meet from week to week so even if we had life insurance available, most of us could not even afford it,” she said.

Davis added that when she was approached again in her 30s, the salesperson was very thorough and explained the difference between term insurance, which just has a death benefit, and whole life insurance, which has both a death benefit and a life benefit. The latter builds up equity that you can borrow and pay it back if facing financial hardship.

“She (the sales representative) also explained that if I did not purchase life insurance right away, the monthly payment/premium would go up as I got older. The older you get, the more it cost because the older you get, the more health issues you would have,” Davis said.

“My budget would only allow me to get a $50,000 whole life policy and that is what I did,” she added.

Many Caribbean people are so used to figuring out their financial crisis some other type of way. They are culturally tied to saving through partner draws or sou, sou. They make excuses for why getting a life insurance policy does not make good financial sense for them.

This COVID-19 is a wake-up call to all of us. Do not leave your children exposed and unprepared. For most immigrants, the natural progression is that the longer we are in this country, the more educated we become about how to make the system work for us, then the more equipped we are to make better choices for our families.

Some families realize the benefits of getting life insurance. Some people who are financially savvy already have life insurance in place.

Our young offsprings might feel like they are invincible and have all the time in the world to think about life insurance. No one is invincible. As the world changes, we do not know what the job situation will look like for our children. It could be that the surest path that they have to any type of wealth or sustainability is the life insurance policy that we leave them.

So go out and get yourself educated on how you can secure a good financial future for your children and even for yourself.