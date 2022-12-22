Victoria Francis Horsford, the first African-American publicist at a major film studio, and who was a businesswoman and journalist, died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was 79.
Horsford was born on Aug. 9, 1943, the oldest of the four children of Victor and Lillian Horsford, who immigrated from the West Indies and settled in Harlem where they established businesses and left an impressive real estate legacy.
Horsford lived in Harlem most of her life. “Harlem is the sanctuary where my hopes, dreams, aspirations and memories reside. It is my spiritual, emotional, as well as physical home which helped influence who I’ve become,” she said.
Her sister Anna remembered her as smart, strong-willed and inquisitive, starting at the age of 13 to keep the books for her father’s businesses and real estate holdings.
She obtained a bachelor of arts degree in politics and international affairs from New York University. Later she pursued studies in anthropology at the New School University.
During the late 1980s, Horsford started managing the family portfolio of 15 properties when the going was rough for Harlem real estate.
In the early 1970s, Horsford began working at Columbia Pictures, making her the first African-American to be hired as a publicist at a major film studio.
She played a key role in the development and execution of film production and distribution campaigns for “The China Syndrome,” “Stir Crazy,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “The Deep,” “California Suite,” “The Way We Were,” “Kramer vs Kramer,” “Gloria,” “The Greatest” and “Tootsie.”
During her Columbia tenure, she generated many Time, Newsweek and People magazine cover stories and dozens of New York Times Arts and Leisure articles. She worked closely with film moguls and legends such as Michael Douglas, Richard Pryor, John Cassevetes, Peter Guber, Sidney Poitier, Jack Nicholson, Gordon Parks Jr., Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, and Sydney Pollack.
Horsford founded the Victoria Horsford Media Group (VHMG), a public relations and media management consulting business, in 1985. Branding, media planning and strategies and agitprop marketing were some of her business’ key components.
Her clientele included the Modern School, the Lorraine Monroe Leadership Institute, the Richard Pryor film ”Jo-Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling,” Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” the New York African Film Festival, the Apollo Theatre and Motown Records.
Other VHMG arts and entertainment clients included the Roger Furman Theatre; Woodie King’s New Federal Theater, the National Black Theatre, Vy Higginsen’s Mama Foundation, the Harlem Business Alliance and the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.
Horsford was also a working journalist whose essays were published in numerous daily and weekly publications. In recent years she was best known for her weekly “What’s Going On” column, an eclectic mix of politics, business, people in the news, and events calendars, which appeared in the New York Carib News, the New York Beacon, the African Sun Times, and occasionally the Harlem News.
She also wrote profiles, opinion pieces and long-form essays about current events and about her travels to Brazil, Africa, the Caribbean and Europe. Her e-flashes reached thousands, locally and worldwide, and included business leaders, mainstream and ethnic media, academics, entrepreneurs, celebrities and professionals.
A YMCA Black Achiever awardee, Horsford served on the boards of the East Harlem Tutorial Program and the Roger Furman Theater Group. Her professional memberships included the New York Association of Black Journalists, the Black Public Relations Society of New York, and the Harlem Arts Alliance.
Her survivors include her sister, Anna Maria Horsford; surrogate brother Walter James Edwards; nieces and nephews, Alyah, Robert, Michael, Rocky, Daniel, Rolando, Myron, Quaku, Vonetta, Lillian and Karen; and other family members and friends.
