Washington, D.C.— The U.S. Postal Service honored the celebration of African-American heritage by dedicating a new Kwanzaa stamp.

“This new Kwanzaa stamp captures the essence of the African American cultural celebration. The stamp depicts the profile of a reflective woman with a kinara, or a candleholder, with seven lit candles in front of her,” said Dane Coleman, vice president of the Eastern regional processing operations.

“The stamp, which was hand-sketched and digitally colored, evokes a sense of inner peace with its cool tones and vibrant design elements to give a festive feel to the celebration of Kwanzaa,” Coleman added.

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp, and Andrea Pippins was the illustrator.

The stamp was dedicated during a virtual ceremony posted on the postal service’s Facebook and Twitters pages on Oct. 13, and is available nationwide as part of the Forever stamp selection.

Kwanzaa takes place over seven days annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, bringing family, community and culture together. The observance was created in 1966, drawing on a variety of African traditions, deriving its name from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” meaning “first fruits.”

Each year, millions of African Americans gather with friends and family throughout Kwanzaa week to honor the Pan-African holiday’s seven founding principles— unity (umoja); self-determination (kujichagulia); collective work and responsibility (ujima); cooperative economics (ujamaa); purpose (nia); creativity (kuumba); and faith (imani). Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to one of these seven principles, collectively known as the Nguzo Saba.