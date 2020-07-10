George Floyd pleaded for his life but to no surprise the words he spoke were avoided- IGNORED.

Head and body to the ground begging for his life but the police acted like they didn’t even hear a sound.

Now don't get me wrong for the people who protect, I do respect, but it's the ones who neglect a person for his or her color.

Not caring if a mother is losing her child, not caring if a child is losing their father.

Imagine how you would feel being told this because what happened was ferocious.

Knee to neck - that's what's being seen. Everyone saying that was mean, but, No!

I think it's cruel for people to abandon their job rules.

In all seriousness, before you see what color a person is, don't treat them like their skin they wear is a sin, because just like them you come from a mother, just like them you grow throughout the years, and just like them you shed tears, so I'm begging you...

Freeze and think, “What am I thinking?! They’re human, just like me?”

Because we all have a voice, so we should all be able to make a choice because when it’s time to plead don’t forget red is what we all bleed.

God accepts all- whether their White, Black, tall or small.

Now let me be honest, as a kid, we are told to be silent, but I can’t anymore, this world is getting too violent.

Now as an adult you can no longer hide, you have to confide about what's going on to your kid and don’t keep the truth locked under a lid because as soon as you turn on the tv all you see is chaos. People who try and fight to be heard, left or right, no matter where you look, it won't change the fact innocent people's lives are being took.

I think everyone is wasting their time committing these crimes.

I understand that it is said that actions speak louder than words but what happens when people are dead because of the herds.

What people are doing is a choice,

But there are many other ways to use your voice.

Now with everything going on

our generation is obligated to speak out loud,

and we really want to make you proud,

but we fear no matter the tears and words being spoken,

it won’t change the crowds from making their own cities broken.

I'm begging and praying that what I'm saying is enough because right now people are losing their jobs while others are being robbed.

It's devastating that we’ve come to a point where we can’t lie and say everything is okay

Because we’re afraid that another innocent person is going to die the very next day

You’ll see on the news that in the ground is where they lay

All because one person was too small-minded didn’t care what another person had to say.