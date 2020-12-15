UPPER DARBY — Upper Darby has been awarded a $75,000 grant to equip police with body-worn cameras, Mayor Barbarann Keffer announced last week.

The funding will come from the federal government by way of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Keffer said in a statement that the grant would fulfill part of her pledge to reform and modernize law enforcement.

“We are thrilled to be named as a recipient of this funding to implement our body-worn cameras initiative throughout our police department,” Keffer said. “The body camera program is an important step towards increasing public safety for Upper Darby residents, as well as members of our police department, while providing the transparency and accountability that our citizens deserve.”

Over the summer, Upper Darby officials announced forthcoming police reforms and a review of township policies. The announcement came amid local and national unrest over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement officials.

Keffer and Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt identified body cameras as a priority. Keffer has committed to getting more grant funding for Upper Darby.

Body camera programs can reduce the use of force and change the way officers interact with citizens, the mayor's statement said. "They provide an additional layer of accountability for police departments by monitoring officer conduct in different situations, from minor traffic stops to major standoffs," she said.

In 2017, Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 22, designed to expand body camera usage in Pennsylvania.