A spokesperson for the city of Philadelphia said officials will review the governor's announcement before deciding whether it would follow suit with the allowances.
Effective Easter Sunday, April 4:
The following list of changes was released by Gov. Wolf's office Monday:
Restaurants
• Restaurants may resume bar service;
• Alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food.
• The curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted.
• Indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for those restaurants that are currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process, which involves agreeing to strictly comply to all public health safety guidelines and orders, including the cleaning and mitigation protocols and other operational requirements contained in the Governor and Secretary of Health's mitigation and enforcement orders issued on Nov. 23, 2020, as amended.
• Those restaurants that do not self-certify may raise capacity to 50%.
• Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and takeout are still encouraged.
• Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, also still apply.
Other businesses
• Capacity for other businesses also will be increased, including moving personal services facilities (nail and hair salons, barbers, massage therapy facilities), gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theatres, malls) to 75% occupancy.
Events
• Maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.
• Maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.
• Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.
