At the outset, I must concede that all people, including Black people, obviously have the right to eat whatever they want.
But because I love Black people so much, I want them to live long healthy lives. And because I love animals so much, I want them to also live long healthy lives.
By the way, when I say “animals,” I mean sentient creatures. And when I say sentient creatures, I mean humans, dogs, cats, chickens, cows, pigs, fish and all other species that objectively and provably feel pain, undergo trauma, experience fear, grieve separation and mourn loss. For example, although many African-Americans would happily eat a baby cow, i.e., a calf, in the form of veal, how many of them would eat a kitten or a puppy? Well, people eat cats in India, China and dozens of other “civilized” countries and eat dogs in Switzerland, Vietnam and dozens of other “civilized” countries.
Disgusting, you say? Repulsive, you say? Inhumane, you say? Well, you’re right.
But in India and Nepal where the slaughtering of cows and the eating of beef are unconstitutional, the people there would view “civilized” Americans as savages.
In addition to the inhumanity of eating animals, there’s the health dangers for Blacks. For example, we disproportionately suffer from high blood pressure, clogged arteries, diabetes, heart disease, strokes, kidney failure and cancer. And the polluted, processed and traumatized flesh of sentient creatures promotes and aggravates each of those debilitating and deadly illnesses.
As an attorney, I remember being trained in law school to make the most persuasive argument based on the facts available. But before I present ten of the many persuasive arguments I have regarding why Black folks should go vegan, I first must define “veganism.”
Many people confuse veganism with vegetarianism, but they are definitely not the same. While vegetarians do not eat any type of flesh, they do eat dairy and a few other animal byproducts. But vegans do not eat any type of flesh or any type of animal byproducts.
Having said that, allow me to present those ten persuasive arguments:
1. A vegan has hundreds of absolutely delicious food, dessert and snack choices while, at the same time, promoting Black businesses.
Check out the impressive Black-owned and operated Go Vegan Philly website at goveganphilly.org, the impressive Black-owned and operated Nile Cafe website at nilevegancafe.com, and the impressive Black-owned and operated Everything Legendary website at bestburger.golegendary.com.
2. Trust the science.
The American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the British Dietetic Association, as reported at vegansociety.com, recognize that well-planned vegan diets “are suitable for every age and stage of life. Some research has linked vegan diets with lower blood pressure and cholesterol, lower rates of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.”
3. Save your heart.
As made clear at eatthis.com, “A 2017 study from the American Heart Association found those who ate a mostly plant-based [i.e., vegan] diet had a 42 percent decreased risk of developing heart failure.
4. Save the environment.
As documented by vegansociety.com, “While the world’s population has doubled since the 1960s, world meat production has quadrupled. In certain areas, livestock production has increased massively; there are now 4½ times as many tons of pig produced in 2013 compared to 1961, while world chicken production has increased by nearly 13 times. These harrowing numbers are growing. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations predicts that by 2050, world meat production will almost double …. This trend will continue to contribute to global warming, widespread pollution, deforestation, land degradation, water scarcity and species extinction. More animals mean more crops are needed to feed them: the planet cannot feed both increasing human and farmed animal populations, especially when there will be between 2-4 billion more human mouths to feed by 2050.”
5. Save, and lengthen, your life.
In 2018, The Lancet, which is a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal founded in 1823, published a report, as referenced in eatthis.com, concluding that “Those who consumed animal-based diets had a shorter life expectancy than those who ate plant-based [i.e., vegan] sources of protein and fat. In fact, there was nearly a 20% decrease in the risk of death.”
6. You can lose weight much quicker and easier.
Healthline.com notes that “Vegan diets are known to help people lose weight.” And sciencedirect.com points out that “Vegan diets are more effective for weight loss than other diets.”
7. Veganism is becoming the intelligently popular thing to do.
Rush University System for Health reports that “Each day, more people are embracing a vegan, or plant-based, diet.” Also, “According to a 2019 article in The Economist, 25% of 25-34-year-old Americans say they are vegans or vegetarians.” Moreover, the Chef’s Pencil, which is described as a valuable resource for professional chef recipes, states that “Interest in veganism hit an all-time high in 2020.”
8. Vegan options are very easy to find.
You can get them at KFC, McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, Little Caesars, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Chipotle, Taco Bell, Subway, Five Guys, Qdoba, Chick-Fil-A, White Castle, Hardee’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Dairy Queen, Haagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Baskin-Robbins, and many other places locally and nationwide. (And don’t forget the aforementioned Black-owned and operated goveganphilly.org, nilevegancafe.com, and bestburger.golegendary.com.)
9. A proper vegan diet is high in protein.
People who say they need to eat meat because that’s the only source of protein for humans are just plain wrong. As made clear by Rush University System, “Animals aren’t the only sources of protein. Soy products (e.g., tofu and edamame) are also packed with protein. Other good sources include seitan …, chickpeas, lentils and nutritional yeast.” In fact, many non-flesh foods have more protein than- or at least as much protein as- certain flesh-based foods. Among numerous others, they include black beans, wholegrain rice, spinach, lentils, tempeh, soybean, quinoa, peanuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds.
10. You can look good on the outside by dressing stylishly (without blood on your hands or anywhere else on your body).
Check out the photo in this article. Also, check out the stylish cruelty-free gear at wills-vegan-store.com. That’s exactly where I get most of the shoes and belts I wear to court to impress juries.
In conclusion, I must mention this: While eating your next chicken wing as a “civilized” person in America, imagine the “civilized” people in India, China, Switzerland, Vietnam and dozens of other countries eating your little puppy or little kitten.
Doesn’t taste so good now, huh?
