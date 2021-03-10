Unemployed workers and supporters in the Philadelphia Unemployment Project held a rally Wednesday morning outside Gov. Tom Wolf's local office demanding action to extend unemployment benefits.
The organizers said thousands of Pennsylvanians are still waiting to hear back about the benefits they’re already owed.
"Arcane rules, unanswered phone lines, and an unresponsive system means that some Pennsylvania workers have already been waiting months to receive their UC or PUA benefits," the Philadelphia Unemployed Project said in a statement.
Since mid-January alone, almost 600 unemployed Philadelphians have requested the project's assistance after encountering trouble receiving their benefits, with most unable to get information about their claims from the Labor Department, the organization said.
Statewide, over 200,000 unemployed claimants are still waiting on a determination on their eligibility, many for months, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.