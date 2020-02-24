Ulus Jorden Jr., a U.S. Air Force veteran and entrepreneur, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was 84.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1936 to the late Rev. Ulus. Jorden Sr. and Mamie Jorden. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War and eventually moved up to the rank of master sergeant.
Jorden served in the Air National Guard for 41 years. Post retirement, he became a successful entrepreneur, starting multiple businesses and subcontracting.
“Ulus was known as a people person who loved good music, good food, good times and a good laugh,” his family said in tribute. “Most importantly, he was a leader who was determined to demonstrate his leadership skills at any given moment.”
Jorden was proud of being the first African American block captain for the 1600 block of Mohican Street., which was predominately white during that time. He was also president of Mr. Bantams for a short tenure.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Geraldine.
He is survived by: his wife, Mary Jorden; siblings, Jerry and Melsenior; children, Somonya, Ulus III, Erica and Damian; stepsons, Demetrius and Frank; sister-in-laws, Elise Simmons (Issac), Patricia Johnson and Shirley McClow (Douglas) of Mobile, Alabama and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held Feb. 24 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave. He will be buried in Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Feb. 25.
