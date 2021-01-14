KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandans voted Thursday in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate if security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring the process. Internet access remained cut off.
Long lines of voters snaked into the distance in the capital, Kampala. “This is a miracle,” mechanic Steven Kaderere said. “This shows me that Ugandans this time are determined to vote for the leader they want. I have never seen this before.”
But delays were seen in the delivery of polling materials in some places, including where Wine voted. After he arrived to the cheers of a crowd and cast his ballot, he made the sign of the cross, then raised his fist and smiled.
“Everybody was scared, they thought I would not cast my vote. Here I am coming from the polling station,” Wine told local broadcaster NTV Uganda. “I want to assure Ugandans that we can and indeed will win. Whether or not [the electoral commission chief] declares that, that is his business.”
Results are expected by Saturday evening. More than 17 million people are registered voters in this East African country of 45 million people. A candidate must win more than 50% to avoid a runoff vote.
Longtime President Yoweri Museveni, an authoritarian who has wielded power since 1986, seeks a sixth term against a strong challenge from Wine, a popular young singer-turned-opposition lawmaker. Nine other challengers are trying to unseat Museveni.
After voting, the president was asked if he would accept the election’s outcome and said “of course” but quickly added, “if there are no mistakes.”
Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has seen many associates jailed or go into hiding as security forces crack down on opposition supporters they fear could mount a street uprising leading to regime change. Wine insists he is running a nonviolent campaign.
Wine, of the National Unity Platform party, has said he does not believe the election is free and fair. He urged supporters to linger near polling stations to protect their votes. But the electoral commission, which the opposition sees as weak, said voters must return home after casting ballots.
“Our polling agents and our polling coordinators and polling assistants are on the run because they are being surrounded and being pursued by the police and the military as if they are criminals,” Wine told reporters Thursday.
Electoral commission chief Simon Byabakama said the election had been “generally peaceful in the whole country.” He acknowledged the failure of some biometric kits meant to verify voters but said the affected people were able to vote.
Internet access had been cut Wednesday night. “No matter what they do, the world is watching,” Wine tweeted.
