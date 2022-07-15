R. Kelly in Chicago for trial
CHICAGO — R. Kelly has been returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.
The 55-year-old Kelly was transferred Tuesday from the federal jail in Brooklyn to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, The Chicago Tribune reported. He was also held at the Chicago lockup after he was indicted on federal charges in Chicago and New York in 2019.
Jury selection for his federal trial in Chicago is set to begin Aug. 15.
Kelly was convicted in 2021 in New York on charges that he sexually abused young fans, including children, in a systematic scheme that prosecutors alleged went on for decades. He was sentenced in June.
Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero captured
MEXICO CITY — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday.
The source was not authorized to speak publicly and agreed to confirm the action only if not quoted by name. No further details about the capture were immediately available.
Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations.
Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.
Russian opposition figure handed prison term
A Russian court on Friday sentenced a top opposition figure to a years-long prison term, the latest move in the Kremlin's multipronged crackdown on opposition activists, independent media and rights groups.
Andrei Pivovarov, former head of the Open Russia group, was sentenced to four years in prison by a court in the southern city of Krasnodar. Pivovarov was charged with “directing an undesirable organization,” a criminal offense under a 2015 law. He has maintained his innocence and has insisted that the charges against him were brought because of his plans to run for parliament in September 2021.
Pivovarov's jailing and prosecution came as part of a sweeping effort by President Vladimir Putin's government to stifle any and all dissent in Russia. It kicked off with the arrest and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in January 2021. Since then, dozens of opposition activists have faced prosecution and pressure from the authorities. Many have left Russia, while others have been imprisoned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.