Abortion rights proposed for Maryland’s constitution
Leading Maryland House members said Monday that they will support a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in the state, as well as other measures to broaden access, because of the possibility a conservative U.S. Supreme Court could overturn or weaken federal abortion-rights protections.
If approved by the Maryland General Assembly, the constitutional amendment will go on the ballot for voters to decide in November.
House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who introduced the proposal, said the Supreme Court “has allowed some of the most restricting abortion legislation we’ve seen in a generation,” endangering critical access to reproductive health care.
Last month, the Supreme Court refused to speed up an ongoing court case over Texas’ ban on most abortions. The law has left some Texas patients traveling hundreds of miles to clinics in neighboring states or farther, causing a backlog of appointments in those places.
“Restricting women’s family planning options is dangerous and unacceptable,” said Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat. “We will do everything we can to make sure that women’s reproductive health care is always protected here in Maryland, and any woman seeking care in our state has access.”
At least 20 states, mostly across the South and Midwest, already have laws that would severely restrict or ban abortion if the high court overturns Roe v. Wade and leaves the issue up to the states. But more than a dozen states, plus the District of Columbia, have statutory protections in place for abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights think tank.
‘Stand your ground’ invoked in popcorn shootingLawyers on both sides of Curtis Reeve’s murder trial agree: It all began with a man who left his phone on in the movie theater.
Reeves was so irked by the white light emanating from Chad Oulson’s device that he got up to notify a manager at a Tampa-area matinee. Oulson, 43, eventually threw popcorn at Reeves, authorities say. Then Reeves, a retired police officer, pulled out a handgun and fired into the other man’s chest.
Prosecutors said this was clearly murder — a violent overreaction to some tossed snacks. But Reeves argued that he was protecting himself and cited Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which famously removed the “duty to retreat” from a threat if possible before responding with deadly force.
On Monday, eight years after the fatal shooting in Wesley Chapel, Fla., lawyers gave opening statements in a long-delayed trial that will hinge on whether Reeves can claim self-defense. Reeves’s case has stretched on amid appeals, pandemic disruptions and a battle over stand-your-ground, as he tests the limits of a law that has spread around the country despite concerns that it enables reckless violence.
Reeves, who was 71 at the time of shooting, is charged with aggravated battery and murder in the second degree, which in Florida means an unlawful killing stemming from “an act imminently dangerous to another and evincing a depraved mind regardless of human life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.