Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods
Terrified drivers climbed out of swamped cars and muddy floodwater flowed through neighborhoods after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama for hours, leaving entire communities under water Thursday and killing at least four people.
Dozens of people had to be rescued Wednesday night in central Alabama, where the National Weather Service said as much as 13 inches of rain fell, and a south Alabama town temporarily lost its main grocery store when a creek came through the doors of the Piggly Wiggly. Near the coast, heavy rains caused sewage to bubble out of underground pipes.
Metro Birmingham remained under a flash flood watch much of the day until storms moved into Georgia. Another 3 inches of rain could fall there and in western South Carolina by nightfall, the weather service said, and the Florida Panhandle could get doused.
A 4-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman died in separate incidents when floods carried away vehicles in northeast Alabama, said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. Searchers found the bodies of a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 23, inside a car that was swept away by a swollen stream in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, said Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.
“Normally it’s just a trickle. It was raging,” she said. Evans identified the victims as Hoover residents Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler.
Maryland triple slaying followed vaccine dispute
A Maryland man was angry with his pharmacist brother for administering coronavirus vaccines before he killed the brother, sister-in-law and a family friend in a triple homicide that led to a police manhunt, investigators allege in court documents.
Jeffrey Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, had previously told his mother that he wanted to confront his older brother, Brian Robinette, about what he claimed was the government poisoning people with the shots, according to court documents filed in Howard County District Court.
“Brian knows something!” he repeatedly said to her, according to the documents first reported by Baltimore-area news outlets.
On Sept. 30, Burnham fatally shot his 58-year-old brother in the front foyer of his Ellicott City home and killed his brother’s wife, 57-year-old Kelly Robinette, in an upstairs bedroom, police said.
Burnham was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree murder in those killings.
He was also charged in the fatal stabbing of a family friend, 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, inside her Cumberland home a day earlier. Police said he stole Reynolds’s car and drove to the Robinettes. Information on the specific charges in that case was not immediately available.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
